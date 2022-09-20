A Capetonian woman went online to share how grateful she was for the cops who helped her with a flat tire

The lady shared the detailed story on the popular #ImStaying group, where she said she had been stuck in a bad area

Mzansi peeps thought the story was delightful, and it made them realise that not all cops in SA are bad

Having a flat tire in a dangerous area is anyone's worst nightmare. That came true for a lady who experienced the same thing with her four-year-old child but was lucky enough to be assisted by some public-spirited cops.

A lady from Cape Town shared how she was stuck with a flat tire in a bad area when cops came to help. Images: Sharee White/ Facebook

Sharee white told the tale of her ordeal in detail on the popular #ImStaying group in a Facebook post that made peeps appreciate the good people who are still out there.

She begins her account by detailing how terrifying of a position she was in while being in the unsafe area:

"A female alone and a four-year-old in the car. I went into panic and anxiety. I couldn't get hold of my husband, and to make matters worse, the tyre didn't want to come off... It was punctured beyond... Tried the portable pump was not inflating it either."

The distressed and anxious woman then sat in the car and waited. 40 minutes later, cops came whizzing past, saw the lady, and helped her out. She ended her story by saying:

"Thank you, good sir, and thank you, Cape Town metro police."

South Africans found the story heartwarming and patriotic and realized that there are still good people out there. See the responses below:

Ronel Broodryk said:

"Still good police out there! Thank God for them and to protect them at all times. Happy for you."

Gail Sonnekus shared:

"Glad you are ok, look at joining roadside assistance like AA, some banks also offer it."

Doreen Scott mentioned:

"Sharee, what a relief. So happy for you. There are angels all over the place."

Annelise Coetzee commented:

"Amazing! So glad you are safe."

Phildene Adri Valentyn posted:

"Well, Dubble done Glad you are safe, and there are still safe people to be around with."

Ellen Grootboom said:

"Thanks for the metro, and I'm glad you and your child are ok."

Nnini Mophulane shared:

"This is beautiful We thank God for ppl like them every day ❤️"

Alwyn Prinsloo mentioned:

"Thank you so much to the Metro Police."

