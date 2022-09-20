A video showing a woman doing a full pamper on her man at home, and him totally loving it, has gone viral

TikTok user @rey.malik claims her man wanted this done for ages so she finally got around to it and pulled out all the stops

Many women were living for the pleasure they saw in his face and claim this would have them looking for a man

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One woman made her man feel like a King with an awesome home pamper day. Sis broke out all the products and peeps just love how he enjoyed it.

TikTok user @rey.malik had her man beaming after treating him to a home pamper day. Image: TikTok / @rey.malik

Source: UGC

Times have changed. No longer are massages, facials and self-care only for women, men are lapping up the soft life too. Just like our main man in this clip.

TikTok user @rey.malik shared a clip in which she showed what went down on her home pamper day for bae. She did facials, peels, moisturizing treatments, the works.

The best part of the clip is the smile on her man’s face. He loved it!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“He wanted this for a loooong time #skincare #skincareroutine #boyfriendskincarecheck #ustime”

Social media peeps stan for this level of love and pampering

Every man and woman should be treated to a home pampering like this. People love the idea and loved even more how well received all the treatments were by the woman’s boyfriend. That smile said it all.

Take a look at some of the cute comments:

@Shan said:

“Me wanting a boyfriend just to do this ”

@Adelia said:

“His smile is making me smile.”

@B. said:

“You can see how pretty he felt at the end ”

@rehaufi said:

“He's so happy to be here”

@gab961 said:

“If my future husband doesn't want me to do this to him I don't want him”

@mariasaltou said:

“First guy that’s was genuinely happy to do this”

Man struggles to keep a straight face in video after trying on make-up, Mzansi laughs at the funny process

In similar news, Briefly News reported that a bubbly man has made many Mzansi tweeps chuckle by trying to put on make-up and failing not to laugh.

@MokgokoReitu posted the rib-tickling clip on Twitter, which has drawn many curious individuals' attention.

The process of applying make-up is an underrated art form, often taking many attempts and a sure-fire artistic vision to pull it off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News