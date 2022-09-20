Television and Radio personality Lerato Kganyago is the new host of Mzansi Magic's marital show Forever Maybe

LKG will be joined by psychologist Lindelani Magubane. in saving the couples' failing marriages in the span of the show's duration

According to reports, the show is expected to hit the small screen in October and new episodes will premiere every Sunday

Lerato Kganyago has been named the host of Mzansi Magic's new show Forever Maybe. The show will follow couples who are going through a difficult marital phase, and the The-Drive-with-MoFlava-and-Lerato radio show host will be joined by psychologist Lindelani Magubane.

Lerato Kganyago is the new host of Mzansi Magic's new reality show 'Forever Maybe.' Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports the show will be based on four couples whose marriages are on the verge of failing. They will move into one house to save their marriages with the assistance provided by the show.

"We know that we are providing infotainment that could also help the viewers at home take the first step towards navigating their interpersonal relationships in a healthier manner,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

Forever Maybe will premiere on Mzansi Magic every Sunday at 7 pm beginning on 16 October 2022.

Lerato Kganyago's role as host in Forever Maybe

Kganyago's role as host will be to facilitate the round-table discussions and activities designed to put the individuals and their relationships to the test, reports TshisaLIVE.

Lerato Kganyago debunks claims she fought with her husband while Live on IG: “I’m sorry I got you worried”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago has addressed the rumours that she got into a physical fight with her husband Thami Ndlala while she was on an Instagram live session.

The star had her millions of fans concerned when the video of what seemed to be an altercation made rounds on social media. Many people came up with different explanations for the video, with some suggesting that she was calling for help.

According to The South African, Lerato Kganyago headed to her Instagram page to debunk the rumours. The radio and television presenter said her phone slipped and fell while she was live on Instagram and the clapping sounds that could be heard were when they were playing with their dogs.

