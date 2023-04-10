Costa Titch's mother has taken to the late star's Instagram page to reveal that she is still trying to piece together what happened to her son

The 27-year-old collapsed and died while performing at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg in March

The dancer and Amapiano star's mother said she would not rest until she finds out what happened to her son

Costa Titch's mother is still trying to come to terms with her son's untimely passing. The talented star collapsed and died while performing at the Ultra Music Festival in March 2023.

Costa Titch’s mother mourned the star in heartwarming posts. Image: @costatitch

Costa Titch's cause of death was never confirmed but social media users speculated that he died due to seizures triggered by flashing lights.

Costa Titch's mother vows to get answers after son's untimely death

According to ZAlebs, Costa Titch, real name Costantinos Tsobanoglou took to the star's Instagram page to share two heartwarming posts. The grieving mother said she will do everything she can to find out what happened to her son.

The mother who had been silent since the Big Flexa hitmaker's sudden death shared two posts that left his followers in their feels. She wrote:

"I promise you my son,that I will not rest until I find out what happened to you."

In another post, the star's doting mother posted a sweet snap alongside a caption that read:

"Love you forever my son I will always be so proud of you."

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes says -Company rapper’s assassination has her life falling apart, Mzansi comforts her

In more news about heartbroken mothers mourning their sons, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, spoke about life after her son was murdered outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. Two months after the assassination on February 10, Lynn said she's still coming to terms with Supa Mega's death.

This heartbreaking revelation came after Lynn spoke to IOL about the murder suspect's arrest. Three men linked to the assassination were arrested in Cape Town and The South African reports that two more were caught in Belhar after police trailed them for weeks.

Speaking about the arrest, Supa Mega's mom said she's grateful that her son's fans, the Megacy, fought hard for him to get him justice.

