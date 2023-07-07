A young married duo celebrated their sacred union in private with a young ceremony with close-knit family members

A year later, they shared their blessed day with netizens and immersed them in images that told the story of how they got hitched

TikTokkers were inspired by the event and considered adopting it for themselves

The day two became one: a couple shared their wedding journey which was a cozy ceremony. Image: @the_magabukos

Source: TikTok

A recently-wedded husband and wife on TikTok served heartwarming couple goals in which they tied the knot a year ago with only 15 family members present.

It was nevertheless a precious moment and a true leap of faith for the couple, who consider each other best friends.

The Magabukos’ Viral TikTok Post of Their Small Wedding

The Magabukos' viral post racked up over 9000 likes and caught the eye of 81,000 TikTokkers.

It was a heartfelt slideshow of their special day, which they expressed in words and pictures.

The ceremony was minimal and cosy, and the post took viewers on a journey from when they signed in the presence of their adorable daughter to when they had their traditional ceremony.

About their special day, the post was captioned:

"It has been just over a year since we took a leap of faith, had a small ceremony, and got married with only 15 family members present... Being married to my best friend has been such a beautiful adventure."

Watch the slideshow here:

The Reactions of Netizens to Their Small Wedding Ceremony

Netizens swooned over the cosiness of the small wedding ceremony and commented on how beautiful the couple looked.

Robberto307 congratulated them.

" This is my kind of wedding."

Celiwe Mbeje pointed out that she and her man also consider a similar ceremony.

"We are doing this, and I'm lucky because Mister also wants this. Our parents will be strong."

Asemahle Mabandla asked how they convinced the 'rents that they wanted a small ceremony as hers would never agree.

The Makabugos replied:

"We just spoke to them, hey. But we also told them that the big celebration is still coming."

Nolubabalomduli commended that the ceremony was stunning.

"Wow, this is beautiful. I love it, and it's so me: simple and yet it is everything."

Sanelisiwe Kunene noted that parents can't be angry when their children have small weddings.

"Will they pay for the big wedding? If not, they can't be mad at you for having a small wedding."

Source: Briefly News