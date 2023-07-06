The owner of a top-class BMW earned the respect of TikTokkers when he gave four high schoolers a lift on their way to school

The young men found themselves in heaven when they stepped into the luxury car, with one even holding his head in disbelief

Netizens praised the driver and commended him for not rejecting the boys

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

No bus, no problem. These commies hitched a ride in a BMW iX and got to school in style. Image: @ghettokb/ drbimages

Source: UGC

Four young men on their way to school couldn't believe their luck when the driver of a BMW IX offered them a lift in his stunning car!

The schoolgoers felt like they were dreaming when they hitched a lift, and to their surprise, the driver stopped and let them into his car.

BMW owner extends kind gesture to schoolkids

High school boys are obsessed with cars, so they jumped in when an opportunity came for them to get into a dreamy whip.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@keabetswenkoana4 posted the video of how he and his friends were whisked away in the spanking fancy dapper BMW.

It's a day they will never forget.

The BMW iX, an electric car, has features to dream of, including custom tunes and 516 horsepower.

It also has a whole lot of space for those heavy travellers.

The video shows the young men flagging the car and admiring it from a distance.

The man slows down and tells them to jump in.

Excitedly, the boys fiddle with the door handle only to find that it has a sophisticated opening mechanism.

They get into the car and vibe heavily with the interior.

Watch the video here:

Tiktokkers celebrate man for his good deed of giving boys a lift in his BMW

Netizens waxed lyrical about how the driver did not hesitate to give them a lift.

Maspo applauded the driver's humility.

"I like that igrootman didn't disappoint them. He just stopped and gave them a lift of their lifetime."

Motshewa Qhali noted that they were dying with excitement.

"They are so excited. Something in them has changed."

Tumiasiamsi pointed out the reason why women love men that drive.

"You see why we also get excited about guys with nice cars."

Boldness_66 can already picture how they will share the story with their friends.

"I can imagine them narrating what happened tomorrow at school."

Mshana7811 appreciated how the driver did not ignore them.

"I love the way the Grootman inspired them. Some grootmen ignore kids and it's painful."

BMW Owner's kids catch feelings for going to school with Quantum

In other news, Briefly News reported that a loving father displeased his kids when he took them to school in a Quantum and not his BMW.

The kids' complaints fell on deaf ears as the man ushered them into the taxi, much to the amusement of Netizens.

South Africans laughed and pointed out that their complaints were useless as they got into the taxi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News