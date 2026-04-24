Instagram officially reached out to Ethiopian teen fashion creator Kaluputics to feature him on their platform

The young creator from Mekelle in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has built millions of followers worldwide

Fans, media pages and even celebrities have tried to reach him with no success

Kaluputics, a young Ethiopian teen showing off his fashion designs. Images:@habesha_diaspora_ and @Kaluputics

Source: Instagram

Instagram has slid into the DMs of one of the internet's most talked about young fashion creators, and the world is watching to see what happens next. Instagram page @habesha__diaspora_ shared the news on 23 April 2026, posting a photo of Kaluputics alongside a screenshot of a message Instagram sent directly to his account, saying they would love to feature him on their official platform the following week.

The post explained that despite the message being sent, and despite fans, media pages and high profile figures all trying to connect with him, nobody has received a response from the young creator. The Habesha diaspora team said their own efforts to reach him have also been unsuccessful. Kaluputics is believed to be from Mekelle in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, but so far no one with direct access to him has come forward to help bridge the gap.

Who is Kaluputics?

As Briefly News previously reported, Kaluputics is a young Ethiopian boy who went completely viral for his fashion fit check videos. He films in front of a wall covered in shoes, bags and fashion pieces. He is also usually standing on a balance board that shifts his weight as he turns to show off his looks. Each video starts with a close up of a single item before cutting to the full outfit, set to music, with dance moves that make the whole thing feel like a proper runway moment.

View the Instagram post below:

Fans curious about Kaluputics

People across the globe had plenty to say about Instagram user @kaluputics:

@mikael.ceo said:

"When God has his hands on you."

@groovy_h_ wrote:

"I pray they find him soon. He is so talented, mashallah. ❤️"

@minbreez_ asked:

"Do you know if this is his real account that has gone viral? I saw another account with much fewer followers posting videos earlier than the 800k one."

@vie_shini said:

"Come to his country and find him. Meet him in person. This kid is very talented. 🔥🔥"

@walter_museka wrote:

"If he is AI, that broke my heart. I believe he is not. 💯"

@mikhayel_tesfaye added:

"Smart young man. Sounds like healthy boundaries to me. 😤💯"

@legally__brown said:

"You said he was created by AI. You might be right. 👀👀"

@nigerians_in_america wrote:

"Pride goes before a fall."

The Instagram message for Kaluputics. Images: @habesha_diaspora_/Isntagram

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News