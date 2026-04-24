MaWhoo recently cleared her Instagram page of all her photos, leaving behind event posters and song promotional material

This comes after the singer was linked to a corruption-accused government official, and her latest move has raised eyebrows among followers

Social media wasted no time in throwing shade at the singer, with many suggesting that the sudden "cleanup" is a shady move to distance herself from the brewing scandal

MaWhoo cleared her Instagram page following the mounting allegations of being a corruption beneficiary. Image: Mawhoo﻿.

Source: Facebook

Uh-oh! Suddenly, MaWhoo's international getaways and luxury purchases are nowhere to be found after the singer cleared a large portion of her Instagram page.

The Ngilimele singer has left fans and critics alike scrambling for answers after performing a massive "digital cleanup" on her account, wiping away years' worth of her glamorous lifestyle shots and leaving behind promotional material for her songs and events.

This sudden disappearing act follows a wave of intense public scrutiny after the singer was linked to a high-profile government official currently facing serious corruption charges.

Briefly News reported on Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla's arrest on Monday, 20 April 2026, who was nabbed alongside several other high-ranking officials in connection with a tender fraud case involving over R50 million. Lerutla is said to be facing charges of theft and money laundering.

While it is common for entertainers to archive their posts in preparation for upcoming projects, the timing of MaWhoo's cleanup has been met with heavy scepticism after online users flagged her, Cyan Boujee and Sithelo Shozi to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), urging the authorities to look into the source of their lavish lifestyles.

MaWhoo deleted a large portion of her Instagram posts and left behind promotional material for her songs and events. Image: Mawhoo﻿.

Source: Facebook

On 23 April, claims were circulating on social media that the SIU would be investigating the ladies and performing lifestyle audits; however, the agency would later debunk the reports as fake news, clarifying that no such investigation had been launched and that they neither "target nor investigate people."

As the internet detectives continue to connect the dots, it’s clear that a simple delete button may not be enough to stop the conversation.

By wiping her feed just days after Lerutla was exposed, MaWhoo has inadvertently fueled the fire, leaving the public to wonder if the glamorous lifestyle she once proudly flaunted is now a liability she can no longer afford to keep online.

See the screenshot of MaWhoo's Instagram page after the cleanup.

MaWhoo deleted hundreds of pictures of her lavish lifestyle from her Instagram page. Image: mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo has only left behind pictures promoting her music and events on her Instagram page. Image: mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to MaWhoo's "cleanup"

Critics agreed that MaWhoo suddenly clearing her Instagram page was highly suspicious. Read some of the comments below.

zeenclere_prudence_mahlangu_ was shocked:

"Suddenly you have 21 posts, haibo nina."

nelly1998311 revisited MaWhoo's R500,000 allowance demand:

"R500k girlfriend allowance, that time you're chowing the government's money, wow MaWhoo."

nkoane_kelebogile claimed:

"Even your celebrity friends are no longer commenting."

exe_ke_thato was curious:

"Wow, from 300 to 21 posts, what are you hiding?"

Online users suspect that MaWhoo is hiding something after clearing her Instagram feed of her lavish lifestyle shots. Image: Mawhoo﻿.

Source: Facebook

Photo of Cyan Boujee and Kagiso Lerutla goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a picture of Cyan Boujee and Kagiso Lerutla.

Internet investigators dug through the content creator's past to find that not only did she know the businessman, but they were also romantically linked as well.

Source: Briefly News