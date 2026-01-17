On Thursday, 15 January 2026, MaWhoo shared vacation photos from Dubai on Instagram, including visits to Dubai Mall and Verde Beach Club at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Talented South African songstress MaWhoo trended on social media for something other than her alluring beauty.

The 2024 Song of the Year winner on Ukhozi FM is often at the top of social media trending charts due to her revealing dressing and curvy physique. This time, MaWhoo became a topic of discussion on X (Twitter) for her handbag, which some claimed costs more than some cars or small houses in the townships.

MaWhoo flaunts R395k handbag during Dubai vacation

On Thursday, 15 January 2026, MaWhoo took to her official Instagram account and shared photos of herself on vacation in Dubai. After a highly successful 2025, in which she topped music charts with 3-Step hit songs, MaWhoo vacationed in Dubai, where she visited various places, including the Dubai Mall and the Verde Beach Club located at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai.

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula reshared two of the photos on his official X (Twitter) account on Friday, 16 January 2026. Khawula shared a photo of MaWhoo sitting at the Verde Beach Club, and another of her handbag. The post was captioned:

“MaWhoo shows off her Hermes Birkin bag worth over R395,000.”

What did Mzansi say about MaWhoo's expensive handbag?

While others marvelled at MaWhoo’s expensive taste, others criticised her for spending her hard-earned money on luxuries instead of investing it meaningfully. Others argued that MaWhoo did not pay almost R400,000 for the bag.

Here are some of the comments:

@AladyPL claimed:

“That’s a car or even a smaller house in the township.”

@123456787q critiqued:

“When we say they should invest, they call us broke. When all gigs dry out, they expect us to donate. Anyway, congratulations.”

@MoloiNoks alleged:

“It's expensive until you see how cheap they are in Thailand. They even demonstrate for you to see it's not fake.”

@djstago argued:

“Bad financial decision. I don't know what she thinks.”

@Jabstar_86 asked:

“Is that an investment or a waste? On a positive note.”

@Waylonjunior remarked:

“This luxury brand really said, ‘Let’s sell you a rectangle of leather and convince you it means you’ve made it.’”

@IrvinMkhabela argued:

“There's a difference between buying an item for R395,000 and the item being worth R395,000. I won't explain further.”

@Blackbarbies28 asked:

“Is Hermes that easy to buy? I thought you had to be a loyal frequent customer for years before they sell to you.”

Mthandeni checks out MaWhoo in viral video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Maskandi musician Mthandeni was caught on camera seemingly drooling over MaWhoo's physique.

On Monday, 15 December 2025, a video of Mthandeni, a frequent collaborator of MaWhoo, went viral on social media, sparking a cocktail of reactions among netizens, with some defending Mthandeni, while others admired MaWhoo's beauty.

