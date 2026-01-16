During an episode of Podcast and Chill that aired on Thursday, 15 January 2026, Reason (Sizwe Alakine) revealed that he has been legally barred from saying Lootlove's name

Sol Phenduka speculated on why Lootlove might have barred her baby daddy, Reason, from mentioning her name on public platforms

The story sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users praising Lootlove for setting boundaries and others questioning why Reason would still speak about an ex

Sizwe Alakine (Reason) alleged that he is not allowed to say Lootlove's name. Image: lootlove2, reasonhd

Source: Instagram

Popular musician Reason, also known as Sizwe Alakine, sparked conversation after sharing that his baby mama, Luthando ‘Lootlove’ Shosha, had served him with a gag order, preventing him from mentioning her name in any interviews.

Radio presenter Lootlove confirmed that she had separated from Reason, with whom she shares twin daughters, in May 2020. At the time, Luthando Shosha said they were on amicable terms, but Reason’s recent revelation proves otherwise.

Why did Lootlove ban Reason from mentioning her name?

During a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Thursday, 15 January 2026, Sizwe Alakine shared that he is legally prohibited from mentioning his kids' mom, Lootlove’s name, anywhere.

“By the way. I can't say her name, OK? I've been legally served with papers that I cannot mention her name at all, even in a positive light or a bad light, so you might have to bleep that or something so that I don't get into trouble,” he told MacG and Sol Phenduka.

In the TikTok video shared by Podcast Clips, Reason shared that he was served with a cease-and-desist letter after he confronted Piano Pulse Podcast hosts Thakgi, Munaka and S’fiso after Thakgi made comments perceived as downgrading Reason's girlfriend, rapper Gigi Lamayne.

“Well, since the pull-up. Because of that, pull up like a couple of days after I got served some papers by her lawyers to say don't ever mention her name,” Reason said.

Sol Phenduka speculated that Lootlove had taken offence to how Sizwe Alakine had stood up for Gigi Lamayne amid arguments that she was a downgrade.

“That sounds like she had a problem with you saying that it was not a downgrade, which is what like made you go there to defend your woman's honour or reputation. Why would that be problematic? Because you didn't say anything bad about her,” Sol Phenduka speculated.

Watch the video below:

What SA said about Lootlove banning Reason from mention her name

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some applauded Lootlove for the move, others criticised her.

Here are some of the comments:

Tiego Petra 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

“Way to go Lootlove 👏👏👏👏👏”

Gomolemo Mpudi shared:

“I didn’t know you can do this…interesting😂”

@Shai Blessing remarked:

“I never heard her talk about him, either, so it's best this way.”

Kutlwano asked:

“Why talk about an ex vele?”

_cinamon.drip alleged:

“The problem is he may have offended her by saying she is not a powerhouse, and Gigi is her own boss, so he was basically uplifting Gigi but doing the opposite with Loot. This is just an assumption🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️”

SA reacted to Sizwe Alakine (Reason), claiming Lootlove barred him from mentioning her name. Image: lootlove2

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne teaches boyfriend Sizwe Alakine how to act around women

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne gave her boyfriend Sizwe Alakine (formerly rapper Reason) a lesson on how to behave around other women.

The rappers had a hilarious exchange that included Gigi carefully acting out scenarios to guide her partner and see how he would react to women's advances.

