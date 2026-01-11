Popular South African actor Glen Gabela, who is known for playing Pastor Mdletshe on Uzalo , opens up about losing his job on Uzalo

Gabela recently shared that a popular TV producer and actress threatened to get him blacklisted after starring in the SABC1 soapie

Fans of the veteran actor and scriptwriter recently commented on his viral interview on YouTube

Glen Gabela Says Leleti Khumalo Didn't Wanna Work with him on 'Uzalo'

Source: Twitter

Veteran actor Glen Gabela surprised soapie fans this week when he revealed a legendary actress who threatened to blacklist him after leaving SABC1's soapie Uzalo.

The former Shaka star also made headlines this week when he shared his working experience with Masoja Msiza and Leleti Khumalo.

Gabela previously trended on social media when it was alleged that he was struggling financially and asked for donations.

Social media user @RealSihleIV shared a video on her X account on 11 January 2026, of Gabela revealing that he had been blacklisted in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Here's what Glen Gabela had to say about Lelethi Khumalo," she captioned the video.

In the video, Gabela reveals that there are people who are agents of evil and the dark world.

"I'm not blow*ng my own horn, but everywhere I go, people still ask me about Baba Mdletshe on Uzalo. But it is what it is," says the star.

When Gabela is asked if there are people in the industry who influenced him not getting acting gigs, the star replies that his source told him that actress Leleti Khumalo, who played his wife Manzuza, left Uzalo because she couldn't work with him.

"My colleague, my wife Manzuza. She resigned because she won't be able to work with Glen Gabela. She took it further, from the very same source, apparently, she threatened to go to the SABC to blacklist me, so that the SABC should never ever hire me. I don't know what happened, I don't know whether she did.

I was devastated, my mom was very sick, and my daughter relied on me. I was the breadwinner. I put my eggs in one basket. I was attacked by depression for three months," says the former Shaka actor.

Uzalo fans respond to clip

@jabulanidvd sayd:

"Lesson here is: Salary is a seed, grow it outside where you get it. Depression and anxiety are real, but you don’t allow yourself to be controlled by them; fight. People won’t like you, reason you must come 1st and love yourself, no validation needed, but you know your worth."

@LindoKaAB responded:

"Knowing Bra Glen, there is a lot of truth in what he is saying."

@RealSihleIV wrote:

"He must've been toxic as well, but chooses to be a victim."

Glen Gabela Says Leleti Khumalo Didn't Wanna Work with him on 'Uzalo'

Source: Getty Images

Former Uzalo actor Glen Gabela asks for donations in a video: "I want a decent life"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that veteran actor Glen Gabela, known as Pastor Mdletshe from SABC1's Uzalo, was publicly urging for financial help.

The former Shaka actor, who recently had a heart attack, reveals that he wants a decent life like everyone else.

The thespian previously made headlines when he opened up about being kicked out of his apartment and losing his car.

Briefly News spoke to Thulile Gambushe, the lady who recorded the video of Glen Gabela and shared it on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News