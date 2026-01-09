South African radio personality Unathi Nkayi went on Instagram and put a popular local gym on blast

The star filmed a cockroach in the female change rooms, saying it was not the first time she had raised this to management

Mzansi reacted to the post, offering different opinions on Unathi's post and complaint

Unathi Nkayi exposed the unhygienic locker rooms at a popular gym.

Source: Instagram

Virgin Active really got Unathi Nkayi's blood boiling. The radio personality went on social media to air her frustrations over the gym's hygiene.

In December 2025, Nkayi posted an Instagram video of a cockroach in the female changing rooms, while she was getting dressed.

She added a scathing caption to go along with the post, threatening the gym of losing her as a member.

Unathi Nkayi slams gym

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Eve, Unathi Nkayi revealed that she had reported the matter before exposing the gym. She stated that she had informed a staff member on duty at the time, and asked why the rooms were not fumigated. An angry Unathi then said that the staff shrugged their shoulders and walked away.

A petty Unathi, who regularly goes to the gym, said she would post the insect every time she sees it when she is in the locker rooms, until they sort the matter out.

"The COCKROACHES and I at @virginactivesa wish you ALL a Happy New Year. When I asked the captain on duty WHY the female change rooms have not been fumigated since I reported the problem weeks ago, he explained that the company they use went on holiday. After a back-and-forth session of me telling him about how that’s a problem, and professionally too, he shrugged his arms and walked away. SO @virginactivesa, I am going to post your little pets every time we are naked with them so that you can TRAIN your staff to be a little more PROFESSIONAL in DEALING with gym issues. Love Ya BUT not for long."

Unathi Nkayi has slammed Virgin Active and put them on blast.

Source: Instagram

Users respond to Unathi's post

This is how social media users reacted:

junior_mokholo shared:

"This is concerning. It's like all Virgin Actives have them. Thina, they are in the shower."

thequeenmissfierce stated:

"We also had them. It must be a VA thing."

lu_poswayo replied:

"What’s sad you carry this to your house, and you have another problem."

verve_4_florals reacted:

"People bring it from home with their gym bags. They come from where there is food."

browny_vos01 responded:

"The sad part is, this is not the only Virgin Active with the same issue. Makes it hard to take one bag to the gym, as you can take these home."

