“I Applaud the Audacity”: Price of Canned Cape Town Air Rocks the Internet

A local TikTok user shared that she had found a can of Cape Town air with a three-figure price tag

The post attracted many members of the online community to the comment section after they watched the peculiar clip

Social media users joked about the can's contents and shared humorous anecdotes regarding the product

People were stunned to see a can of Cape Tow air being sold. Images: Pixabay, Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

A young woman was taken aback when she spotted a can labelled 'Air of Cape Town' that was for sale. Local social media users were also stunned and provided theories about what could have been inside the can besides the so-called Mother City air.

TikTok user @michhatestiktok uploaded her video on the social media platform on 13 January 2026, revealing that the small tin had a R150 price tag at the bottom.

@michhatestiktok didn't disclose where she saw the item in her TikTok post.

Watch the TikTok video posted on @michhatestiktok's account below:

Can of Cape Town air baffles South Africans

Several local members of the online community gathered in the comment section, wondering about what they saw on their screens. Some speculated that it was a candle, while others imagined what the air would smell like.

The item left many people confused. Image: Alberto Case

@shavonnekyra jokingly shared:

"To all the foreigners coming to visit, this is a must, buy for all your friends and family. It’s a South African delicacy... part of our heritage."

@lindz_sithole laughed and said:

"I applaud the audacity to sell this, and I wish them success."

@michellepage46 humorously remarked:

"At this moment, I am so desperate for a holiday I would probably buy it."

@jamydias69 suggested to the public:

"Just bring your own jar, capture the air, and take it home for free."

