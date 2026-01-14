Global site navigation

“I Can Relate”: South Africans Dusted by Afrikaners’ Back-to-School Skit
"I Can Relate": South Africans Dusted by Afrikaners' Back-to-School Skit

by  Jade Rhode
  • Afrikaner men hopped onto TikTok and created a relatable and entertaining back-to-school skit
  • One man acted as a parent, taking several photos, while the other man was supposed to be the learner
  • People online laughed in the comment section and shared how they could relate to the funny video

A skit about parents and children on their first day of school.
Two Afrikaner men made a skit about parents and children on their first day of school. Images: @houmydop.official
Source: TikTok

With some learners across South Africa heading back to school on 14 January 2026, two Afrikaner men made a humorous skit about what parents and children experience before heading to the learning institutions. Their comedic yet relatable video had many people online laughing.

While one of the men acted as an excited parent ready to take photos of their child's first day of school, the other man was dressed in a school uniform and looked as if he couldn't wait for the photoshoot to end.

After reviewing the pictures he had taken, the 'parent,' quite pleased, commented:

"Oh, yes. This one is going to Facebook."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Hou My Dop's account below:

Back-to-school skit humours South Africans

Several local members of the online community flooded the comment section with laughter after watching the skit on their For You Pages. Some people also shared similar experiences with their children.

People laughing at a phone.
People online couldn't help but laugh at the skit. Image: Nick David
Source: Getty Images

@liezeljvn1 laughed and said:

"I can relate."

An amused @carol.conradie stated:

"Yes, all angles must be taken."

@angelique.harris jokingly told the content creators:

"You forgot the most important one: a photo with the schoolbag!"

@_smartins.za added in the comment section:

"My teenage son smiles at me like that, too, as if I'm a nuisance with all the photos."

@kippie1975 told people on the internet:

"Luckily, my mom only took two photos of me during my school days: my first day in Grade 1 and my last day in matric. I'm so grateful for that."

Source: Briefly News

