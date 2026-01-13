Bonteheuwel stylists in Cape Town offered free haircuts and styling services to children before schools reopened

The viral initiative highlighted the importance of community support during the back-to-school season

The noble campaign showed how dignity and confidence start with simple acts of care, especially for the youth

Sometimes, a fresh haircut is more than just clippers and braids. It’s a quiet, powerful reminder that a community is standing behind its children, offering care, dignity, and a sense of belonging. In small moments like these, confidence is restored, spirits are lifted, and a child is reminded that they are seen, valued, and supported.

The picture on the left showed a young boy getting his hair done. Image: Freepik

Source: UGC

A group of barbers and hairdressers from Bonteheuwel in Cape Town came together to offer free haircuts and hairstyles to children ahead of the new school year. The initiative was shared in a video posted by @pangbangercpt01 on 12 January 2026 and took place on 11 January at the Bonteheuwel Civic Centre. The footage shows multiple stylists each working with a child, ensuring learners were trimmed, styled and braided and ready for their return to school, with the service offered completely free of charge.

Back-to-school season often places financial pressure on families, especially when uniforms, stationery, and transport costs add up. Haircuts and braiding, while sometimes overlooked, play a significant role in a child’s confidence and readiness for school. Community-led initiatives like this highlight how local support can ease the burden on parents while restoring dignity and pride for learners.

Bonteheuwel stylists step up for learners.

User @pangbangercpt01's video spread quickly online because it reflected the spirit of Ubuntu. Viewers appreciated seeing professionals give back using their skills rather than donations. The collective effort and visible care shown to each child made the moment relatable and uplifting.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Public sentiment was overwhelmingly positive, considering that it was completely free. Many praised the barbers and hairdressers for investing in the community, with others noting how small acts can make a lasting impact on children’s self-esteem.

The screenshot on the left captured young kids getting their hair done. Image: @pangbangercpt01

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Mrs Williams said:

"It didn’t take a political party to do this. People did it on their own. 🙏🙏🙏"

connieadams682 said:

"God bless their hands and their businesses. You are all shining stars. Those who give to the poor lend to God, and they will surely be rewarded."

Van de Caab said:

"These are the people keeping our communities, culture and history alive."

Amanda Lawrence said:

"Wow, Gereldine, may your business grow from strength to strength. Thank you for being an amazing human being. To all the barbers and the other ladies, thank you. This was a great initiative."

Sheldon said:

"Now this is what will make our communities great!"

Mastura said:

"Bonteheuwel people are always ready to help. To everyone who went the extra mile for the kids, may your business flourish, grow and stay blessed."

Debbie said:

"Wow, thanks for your beautiful hearts. I can’t afford haircuts for my boys yet, so this really touches me. Many blessings."

sunshine1515150 said:

"May you all stay blessed and successful. I hope other Cape Flats communities see this and take the initiative to help our people without any political party affiliation. Thank you for showing compassion."

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to back to school

Source: Briefly News