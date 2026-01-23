Rachel John brought kickboxing to township kids on the beach, Mzansi applauded her hands-on mentorship and community impact

Mzansi is buzzing after Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi's new alleged girlfriend brought kickboxing to kasi kids on the beach.

Rachel John gathered township kids, taking them to practice boxing on the beach. Images: @racheljohnie

Rachel John turned heads on 22 January 2026 when she gathered young township children for kickboxing lessons on the beach. The event, which quickly caught TikTok's attention, featured the influencer stepping into a hands-on mentorship role, combining the sport, structure and fun for kids who don’t always get such opportunities.

@racheljohnie brought boxing gloves and guided the children through friendly sparring and basic techniques, acting as both trainer and referee. She ensured a controlled environment where kids built confidence, discipline, and physical fitness in a playful and purposeful way.

In the TikTok video, @racheljohnie is seen rounding up local kids and leading them onto the sand for a kickboxing class with waves crashing nearby. She hands out gloves, pairs the children up and oversees their light sparring, stepping in when needed and encouraging them throughout. In other shots of the clip, she switches roles and becomes the training pad herself, allowing the kids to practise punches while she coaches them on form and focus.

As the clip gained traction, with many viewers praised the effort to uplift township youth through the sport. Others noted how natural @racheljohnie seemed around the kids.

Martial artist inspiring youth

Rachel John is a Dutch-Nigerian model, influencer and martial artist known for her athletic lifestyle and motivational content. She has previously worked closely with the JBay Surf House NGO, which focuses on empowering young people through sport and community programmes. Her kickboxing session represented that same mission, showing a consistent commitment to grassroots development.

Her presence in Mzansi drew increased interest after she was publicly linked to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following his separation from Rachel Kolisi in late 2024. Their romance, confirmed at the start of 2026, meant she was already under a brighter spotlight, with social media users closely watching her moves.

Watch the TikTok video below

TikTok community reacts warmly

This beachside kickboxing class added another layer to public perception, shifting focus to community impact. For many, the image of township kids learning boxing from a martial artist symbolised hope and the power of using influence for good.

@Dr Ash commented:

“Thank you for doing such amazing work with our people.❤️”

@fazlynsolomon2 wrote:

“You are such an inspiration to these guys, and they just love you. Thank you, Rachel, for all your love. Woman of God.🥰”

@missd said:

“I love kids so much, and we must take care of them.🥰”

@Ashley 💕:

“Incredible strength and brute force!”

@mother:

“You are amazing.”

Rachel John breaking up a friendly boxing fight between the kids. Image: @racheljohnie

