“You Are Amazing”: Mzansi Cheers As Siya Kolisi’s Girlfriend Brings Kickboxing to Kasi Youth
- Rachel John brought kickboxing to township kids on the beach, Mzansi applauded her hands-on mentorship and community impact
- The Dutch-Nigerian influencer guided children through sparring drills, sharing techniques, with social media buzzing at her inspiring efforts to uplift youth
- TikTok praised her dedication to grassroots development, with many noting her natural "soft spot" and love for the kids
Mzansi is buzzing after Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi's new alleged girlfriend brought kickboxing to kasi kids on the beach.
Rachel John turned heads on 22 January 2026 when she gathered young township children for kickboxing lessons on the beach. The event, which quickly caught TikTok's attention, featured the influencer stepping into a hands-on mentorship role, combining the sport, structure and fun for kids who don’t always get such opportunities.
@racheljohnie brought boxing gloves and guided the children through friendly sparring and basic techniques, acting as both trainer and referee. She ensured a controlled environment where kids built confidence, discipline, and physical fitness in a playful and purposeful way.
"That video won our hearts": Grandson’s viral video entertaining his gogo makes it onto TV, SA moved
In the TikTok video, @racheljohnie is seen rounding up local kids and leading them onto the sand for a kickboxing class with waves crashing nearby. She hands out gloves, pairs the children up and oversees their light sparring, stepping in when needed and encouraging them throughout. In other shots of the clip, she switches roles and becomes the training pad herself, allowing the kids to practise punches while she coaches them on form and focus.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
As the clip gained traction, with many viewers praised the effort to uplift township youth through the sport. Others noted how natural @racheljohnie seemed around the kids.
Martial artist inspiring youth
Rachel John is a Dutch-Nigerian model, influencer and martial artist known for her athletic lifestyle and motivational content. She has previously worked closely with the JBay Surf House NGO, which focuses on empowering young people through sport and community programmes. Her kickboxing session represented that same mission, showing a consistent commitment to grassroots development.
Her presence in Mzansi drew increased interest after she was publicly linked to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following his separation from Rachel Kolisi in late 2024. Their romance, confirmed at the start of 2026, meant she was already under a brighter spotlight, with social media users closely watching her moves.
Watch the TikTok video below
TikTok community reacts warmly
This beachside kickboxing class added another layer to public perception, shifting focus to community impact. For many, the image of township kids learning boxing from a martial artist symbolised hope and the power of using influence for good.
@Dr Ash commented:
“Thank you for doing such amazing work with our people.❤️”
@fazlynsolomon2 wrote:
“You are such an inspiration to these guys, and they just love you. Thank you, Rachel, for all your love. Woman of God.🥰”
@missd said:
“I love kids so much, and we must take care of them.🥰”
@Ashley 💕:
“Incredible strength and brute force!”
@mother:
“You are amazing.”
More Rachel John stories on Briefly News
- In another article, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi and Rachel John decided to take their relationship public after several weeks of speculation among fans.
- Rachel John addressed public commentary about her appearance while engaging with her followers in a recent video.
- A popular TikTok video featuring Rachel John offered viewers a relaxed, personal moment that quickly gained traction on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za