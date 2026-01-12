Siya Kolisi’s Rumoured Bae Rachel John Addresses Wig Allegations in Viral Video

Rachel John addressed public commentary about her appearance while engaging with her followers in a recent video

She showcased a t-shirt from her foundation and discussed pricing and accessibility with her audience

The TikTok clip also highlighted young talent and received mixed reactions from South African social media users

Dutch model and influencer Rachel John, who's rumored to be dating Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has addressed the controversy surrounding her hair.

In a recent video, Rachel John poked fun at critics who accused her of wearing a wig, saying:

"I saw some comments where people thought I was wearing a wig. They like this woman same hair style every day it must be a wig." She laughed it off, adding a playful comment "sorry."

The clip, which was shot in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa, showed Rachel John applying makeup as she engaged with her followers. She took the opportunity to showcase a t-shirt created for her foundation, asking her audience whether R200 was a reasonable price, compared to the R300 it cost her to produce.

Her interaction highlighted her commitment to the project and her willingness to engage directly with fans about pricing and accessibility.

John also introduced two young girls in the clip, praising them as "good surfers" and giving them a moment of recognition. Her casual and personable approach in the video was widely noted by viewers, reflecting a mix of humour, authenticity, and community engagement.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the clip that was posted under her TikTok handle @racheljohnie on 11 January 2026, with some appreciating her honesty and relatability, while others continued to comment on the wig speculation.

Despite the chatter, John’s focus remained on her foundation’s work and showcasing the young talent she supports.

This video follows a series of public appearances by Rachel John, who has frequently made headlines in connection with Siya Kolisi, the South African rugby captain. While the conversation around her personal style continues, John’s lighthearted response shows a willingness to address rumours with humour, while keeping the spotlight on her philanthropic efforts.

Mzansi chimes in on Rachel John’s merch

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Missy Law said:

"R200 making is expensive; you can buy the T-shirts 2 for R90 at @goingunder clothing and have them printed for R50 each in bulk. But that’s in Cape Town though."

Leon OomVanAfrika added:

"I would pay R350 because of your purpose behind it. Just keep in mind what delivery is going to cost non-locals to get one."

Gladys Buhlebendalo raved over her saying:

"Wow you're so beautiful @Rachel John."

LuuInLife wrote:

"R350 is reasonable because y’all will make a R150 profit."

Busy Lizzie expressed:

"R350 is not too much! This is the average price of a tshirt at cotton on. Maybe add a little pamphlet in with the story behind the organization. Love the design!!"

Nolwandle (Goddess of the Sea) replied:

"Your hair is beautiful, they just jealous."

Chanzee Queen commented:

"You’re truly a beautiful woman with a pure heart."

