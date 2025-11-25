A rumoured connection to a top SA sports star, Siya Kolisi, has intensified interest in a viral dance video shared by Dutch influencer Rachel John

The clip’s choreography, energy and unexpected setting sparked lively debate and admiration across social media

Growing curiosity around Rachel’s background and her ties to the Springboks captain has fueled ongoing discussions, with fans flooding the comment section with reactions

Hebanna! A new social media storm has erupted after Rachel John, who is rumoured by online users to be romantically linked to rugby star Siya Kolisi, posted a fiery dance video that has quickly gained traction online.

The clip, which was shared by Rachel under the TikTok handle @racheljohnie, shows the Dutch influencer confidently dancing to a trending track, leaving Mzansi buzzing with reactions, speculation and admiration.

In the short video, Rachel showcases smooth choreography and undeniable stage presence, moving with precision and confidence as she dances alongside kids surrounding her.

"The clip that was uploaded on 24 November 2025 began circulating rapidly, drawing thousands of views, likes, and comments from curious fans eager to understand more about her connection to the Springbok captain."

While the alleged romance between Rachel and Siya remains unconfirmed, social media users did not hesitate to dive into debate, with many reacting to both the dance video and the ongoing rumour mill. Some praised her talent and energy, admiring the content independently of the speculation. Others fuelled the conversation by revisiting previous posts and interactions that led to the initial rumours.

Despite the noise online, neither Rachel nor Siya has addressed the claims directly. The lack of confirmation has only intensified the curiosity, with the video becoming the latest catalyst in a storyline that continues to grip the public’s attention.

Who is Siya Kolisi's alleged bae, Rachel John?

Rachel John is a Dutch influencer and model with a strong social media presence, boasting over 300,000 followers on Instagram. Born to a Dutch mother and Nigerian father, Rachel is not only a fitness enthusiast but also an avid surfer and kickboxer.

She founded the JBay Surf House in the Eastern Cape and runs an organisation, called RAJOS, which promotes women's empowerment through kickboxing camps in Asia.

SA reacts to Rachel John's dance video

Fans were quick to flood the comments section, expressing a mix of excitement, confusion and humour. Many complimented Rachel’s confidence and skill, while others hinted that the timing of the post added more fuel to the fire.

Ashley said:

"This is too good not to share again! The timing is perfect."

Oh_please_charlize wrote:

"Thanks for all the love and kindness you show to the kids of our country."

Georgia raved over Rachel, saying:

"Aunty Rachel, you're cute ❤."

User stated:

"Love the vibe 😂✨."

Danielleseptember_2 commented:

"She’s such a sweet lady.❤️."

Watch the video below:

