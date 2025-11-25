Global site navigation

"Stunning and Very Talented": Mzansi Brothers Impress South Africans With Soulful Bruno Mars Cover
"Stunning and Very Talented": Mzansi Brothers Impress South Africans With Soulful Bruno Mars Cover

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • Two talented SA brothers impressed online audiences with their smooth harmonies and emotional delivery while covering a global hit song
  • Their simple kitchen setting and raw, unfiltered performance added charm, earning widespread praise and encouraging calls for them to pursue music further
  • The viral video sparked renewed love for the original track and drew thousands of reactions as Mzansi celebrated the duo’s standout vocal chemistry

Two South African brothers have captured the attention of social media users after flawlessly performing a soulful cover of Die With a Smile, the hit single duet released by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars in 2024.

Two South African brothers wowed the nation with their impressive, soulful Bruno Mars cover.
Two talented South African brothers captivated the nation with their soulful and impressive Bruno Mars cover. Image: Mujahid George
The pair’s effortless harmonies and natural musical chemistry have quickly turned the video into a fan favourite across Mzansi.

The viral clip, which was shared on Facebook under the handle Mujahid George, filmed casually in a kitchen, showcased the brothers sitting side by side as they delivered a powerful rendition of the chart-topping ballad. Despite the simple setting, their performance stood out for its rich vocals, emotional expression and impressive control elements that left many viewers stunned.

Their voices blend smoothly throughout the song, with each taking turns to lead and support the other, creating a harmony-packed performance that social media users could not get enough of. The video’s raw and unfiltered style added to its charm, proving that talent doesn’t need elaborate staging to shine.

The clip that was uploaded on 24 November 2025 sparked an outpouring of praise from South Africans who celebrated the duo’s vocal ability. Many users expressed pride at seeing local talent bring a fresh spin to an international favourite, while others encouraged the brothers to pursue music more seriously.

The cover also reignited love for Die With a Smile, a song known for its emotional depth and powerful delivery. Viewers applauded how the brothers managed to capture the original’s heartfelt tone while infusing it with their own style.

The social media user Mujahid George's video had gathered thousands of views, likes and comments, with Mzansi peeps sharing the clip widely and tagging friends to watch the impressive performance.

Mzansi was amazed as two South African brothers nailed a soulful Bruno Mars cover with impressive skill.
Two South African brothers sang Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars's single 'Die' with a smile in a video. Image: Mujahid George
SA is in awe of the brothers' performances of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

People in South Africa flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the duo's take on Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars's songs, saying:

Marissa De Vos Williams stated:

"Smart guys, you hit that ball out of the park."

Gadija Sydow Noordien was touched, adding:

"Goosebumps."

Garth Davids said:

"Bro, you can sing... I saved 'Never fall in love again' and listen to it every then and when...Mujahid George."

Shanaaz Gaffoor replied:

"Absolutely amazing, masha'allah. Where's your Boeta?"

Kirsten Erentzen commented:

"Listening with tears in my eyes. So rich, so beautiful!"

Ruth Trelawney simply said:

"Stunning, very talented."

Watch the video below:

