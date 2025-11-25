"Stunning and Very Talented": Mzansi Brothers Impress South Africans With Soulful Bruno Mars Cover
- Two talented SA brothers impressed online audiences with their smooth harmonies and emotional delivery while covering a global hit song
- Their simple kitchen setting and raw, unfiltered performance added charm, earning widespread praise and encouraging calls for them to pursue music further
- The viral video sparked renewed love for the original track and drew thousands of reactions as Mzansi celebrated the duo’s standout vocal chemistry
Two South African brothers have captured the attention of social media users after flawlessly performing a soulful cover of Die With a Smile, the hit single duet released by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars in 2024.
The pair’s effortless harmonies and natural musical chemistry have quickly turned the video into a fan favourite across Mzansi.
The viral clip, which was shared on Facebook under the handle Mujahid George, filmed casually in a kitchen, showcased the brothers sitting side by side as they delivered a powerful rendition of the chart-topping ballad. Despite the simple setting, their performance stood out for its rich vocals, emotional expression and impressive control elements that left many viewers stunned.
Their voices blend smoothly throughout the song, with each taking turns to lead and support the other, creating a harmony-packed performance that social media users could not get enough of. The video’s raw and unfiltered style added to its charm, proving that talent doesn’t need elaborate staging to shine.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The clip that was uploaded on 24 November 2025 sparked an outpouring of praise from South Africans who celebrated the duo’s vocal ability. Many users expressed pride at seeing local talent bring a fresh spin to an international favourite, while others encouraged the brothers to pursue music more seriously.
The cover also reignited love for Die With a Smile, a song known for its emotional depth and powerful delivery. Viewers applauded how the brothers managed to capture the original’s heartfelt tone while infusing it with their own style.
The social media user Mujahid George's video had gathered thousands of views, likes and comments, with Mzansi peeps sharing the clip widely and tagging friends to watch the impressive performance.
SA is in awe of the brothers' performances of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
People in South Africa flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the duo's take on Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars's songs, saying:
Marissa De Vos Williams stated:
"Smart guys, you hit that ball out of the park."
Gadija Sydow Noordien was touched, adding:
"Goosebumps."
Garth Davids said:
"Bro, you can sing... I saved 'Never fall in love again' and listen to it every then and when...Mujahid George."
Shanaaz Gaffoor replied:
"Absolutely amazing, masha'allah. Where's your Boeta?"
Kirsten Erentzen commented:
"Listening with tears in my eyes. So rich, so beautiful!"
Ruth Trelawney simply said:
"Stunning, very talented."
Watch the video below:
Other Briefly News stories about siblings
- South Africans were touched by a brother and sister who drove back home in their matching cars to flex their achievements.
- Online users were thoroughly amused by a young boy who took his older sister to task over her love life and how dry it is.
- An older sister cracked up when her younger brother came home with snacks that he bought, and she was curious about where he got the money.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za