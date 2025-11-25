“It Kinda Slaps”: Man Zulufies Billie Eilish’s Popular Song
- A Zulu artist transformed Billie Eilish’s song into a culturally inspired version with maskandi and Shembe influences
- The viral cover gained attention for blending local South African music styles with a global pop hit
- Viewers appreciated the creative energy, cultural pride, and unexpected humour in the performance
South Africans celebrated a viral music cover that skillfully blended international pop with local Zulu rhythms, creating a unique cultural twist.
A TikTok video posted by @stop_and_sne on 24 November 2025 has gone viral after a Zulu man gave Billie Eilish’s hit song ‘When the Party’s Over’ a unique cultural twist. In the clip, the singer reimagines the popular track by blending traditional Zulu sounds, Shembe-inspired vocals, and Maskandi rhythms with subtle church beats. The video quickly caught the attention of South Africans online, who were both amused and impressed by how the international hit was transformed into a South African sound, yet the original artist's contribution was not credited.
Adding a cultural spin to an international song has a way of sparking conversation, and this cover was no exception. By combining Zulu musical heritage with modern pop, the performer created a rendition that both celebrates South African identity and pays homage to Billie Eilish’s original work. The fusion of different musical elements highlights how global hits can be reinterpreted to resonate with local audiences, creating a sense of pride in showcasing indigenous culture on international platforms.
Zulu remix captivates South Africans
Within just one day, the video posted by user @stop_and_sne went viral online, garnering over 130,000 likes, more than 16,000 shares, and over 2,000 comments from South Africans. Viewers praised the creativity and humour of the performance, while others admitted they were genuinely impressed by the artist’s vocal ability and rhythmic innovation. The clip quickly became a talking point on social media, showing how a simple cultural twist can capture widespread attention and encourage cross-cultural appreciation.
Fans of both Billie Eilish and Zulu music loved the remix, with some saying they must collab. The video highlighted how local talent can shine when combining tradition with contemporary music, leaving audiences entertained and inspired. Many South Africans saw the cover as a refreshing example of creative ingenuity, celebrating how local culture can influence and reshape global music trends in fun and meaningful ways.
Here's what netizens had to say
Lorato said:
“Billie Eilish reposted.”
Kay Luu wrote:
“No, I am leaving South Africa, I am going to KZN.”
Busi wrote:
“Why does this kinda slap?”
Debra wrote:
“South Africans took creative arts seriously at school, because what?”
Koki3y asked:
“Why does it sound like a church song?”
Black Music Jukebox asked:
“Ok, but where can we find the full version?”
DaReal Mkhuboh said:
“Billie Eilish posted this on her WhatsApp status, well done, bro.”
Ange wrote:
“Billie Eilish reported.”
Silentmoodz commented:
“Nobody is noticing, but some of us are actually hearing the correct lyrics today.”
Simply Zano wrote:
“Billie Eilish, this is the Zulu version of ‘Lovely’.”
Check out the TikTok video below:
