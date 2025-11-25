Global site navigation

“It Kinda Slaps”: Man Zulufies Billie Eilish’s Popular Song
Family and Relationships

“It Kinda Slaps”: Man Zulufies Billie Eilish’s Popular Song

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A Zulu artist transformed Billie Eilish’s song into a culturally inspired version with maskandi and Shembe influences
  • The viral cover gained attention for blending local South African music styles with a global pop hit
  • Viewers appreciated the creative energy, cultural pride, and unexpected humour in the performance

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

South Africans celebrated a viral music cover that skillfully blended international pop with local Zulu rhythms, creating a unique cultural twist.

The man on the left was smiling while taking a selfie outdoors near a modern building
The man on the right was captured smiling brightly while wearing a hoodie and a beanie. Image: @stop_and_sne
Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted by @stop_and_sne on 24 November 2025 has gone viral after a Zulu man gave Billie Eilish’s hit song ‘When the Party’s Over’ a unique cultural twist. In the clip, the singer reimagines the popular track by blending traditional Zulu sounds, Shembe-inspired vocals, and Maskandi rhythms with subtle church beats. The video quickly caught the attention of South Africans online, who were both amused and impressed by how the international hit was transformed into a South African sound, yet the original artist's contribution was not credited.

Read also

"Stunning and very talented": Mzansi brothers impress South Africans with soulful Bruno Mars cover

Adding a cultural spin to an international song has a way of sparking conversation, and this cover was no exception. By combining Zulu musical heritage with modern pop, the performer created a rendition that both celebrates South African identity and pays homage to Billie Eilish’s original work. The fusion of different musical elements highlights how global hits can be reinterpreted to resonate with local audiences, creating a sense of pride in showcasing indigenous culture on international platforms.

Zulu remix captivates South Africans

Within just one day, the video posted by user @stop_and_sne went viral online, garnering over 130,000 likes, more than 16,000 shares, and over 2,000 comments from South Africans. Viewers praised the creativity and humour of the performance, while others admitted they were genuinely impressed by the artist’s vocal ability and rhythmic innovation. The clip quickly became a talking point on social media, showing how a simple cultural twist can capture widespread attention and encourage cross-cultural appreciation.

JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

Fans of both Billie Eilish and Zulu music loved the remix, with some saying they must collab. The video highlighted how local talent can shine when combining tradition with contemporary music, leaving audiences entertained and inspired. Many South Africans saw the cover as a refreshing example of creative ingenuity, celebrating how local culture can influence and reshape global music trends in fun and meaningful ways.

A screenshot from a video where a Zulu performer brought local flair to a Billie Eilish hit
A visual from the video of a Zulu man mid-performance blending maskandi, Shembe, and church-inspired beats on a global hit. @stop_and_sne
Source: TikTok

Here's what netizens had to say

Read also

Siya Kolisi’s rumoured bae, Rachel John, sends Mzansi into a frenzy with spicy dance video

Lorato said:

“Billie Eilish reposted.”

Kay Luu wrote:

“No, I am leaving South Africa, I am going to KZN.”

Busi wrote:

“Why does this kinda slap?”

Debra wrote:

“South Africans took creative arts seriously at school, because what?”

Koki3y asked:

“Why does it sound like a church song?”

Black Music Jukebox asked:

“Ok, but where can we find the full version?”

DaReal Mkhuboh said:

“Billie Eilish posted this on her WhatsApp status, well done, bro.”

Ange wrote:

“Billie Eilish reported.”

Silentmoodz commented:

“Nobody is noticing, but some of us are actually hearing the correct lyrics today.”

Simply Zano wrote:

“Billie Eilish, this is the Zulu version of ‘Lovely’.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Zulu

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Hot: