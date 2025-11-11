“Outdressed the Bride”: Luyanda Zuma’s Stunning Dress for Royal Zulu Wedding Sparks Debate
- Luyanda Zuma, the 2025 runner-up for Miss South Africa, wore a gorgeous dress to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo Mdolomba KaMyeni's wedding
- The actress received an invitation from Her Royal Highness, who shared all the details for the special occasion
- A few people shared how they loved the design, while others thought it upstaged the bride
Miss South Africa 2025 runner-up Luyanda Zuma has once again caused division among internet users. This comes after controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of what she wore to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo Mdolomba KaMyeni's wedding. She served elegance galore, which some people thought was too much for the royal occasion.
The Shaka iLembe actress received an invitation from Queen Nomzamo (the King's third wife) to her private traditional wedding celebration. The ceremony took place on Sunday, 9 November, 2025, at the KwaKhangela Royal Palace, Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.
A portion of the invitation read:
"Your esteemed presence at this significant royal occasion will be highly appreciated as we celebrate this sacred union within the Zulu Royal Household."
For an event of such magnitude, Luyanda pulled out all the stops with her stunning garment, designed by @sihle_the_designer, who had only three days to make it. The dress, with its animal print and traditional beads, encapsulated the essence of a royal Zulu wedding guest.
Luyanda Zuma's dress causes a stir
While some social media users loved the look, others thought it was inappropriate for a wedding, especially since it was worn at the King and Queen's special ceremony.
Take a look at the X post on Musa's account below:
@VirgoresDineo shared their opinion about the garment:
"Overdressed for a wedding, unless it was a fashion show."
@AdvKindness wrote in the comment section:
"You would never, and I repeat never, come to my wedding looking like this. I would kick you out myself."
@Xaviertobii told the online community:
"I want people to dress like this at my wedding because why are you allowing yourself to get outdressed?"
@MueraNyathi asked in a quote tweet:
"She outdressed the bride, didn't she?"
@_WendyHouse_ was a fan and said:
"It's never over the top with uLuyanda. I love her so much."
Source: Briefly News
