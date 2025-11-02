Luyanda Zuma sat down for an interview, where she responded to a controversy after her run for Miss South Africa

The actress, who came out of the Miss SA competition, was crowned the first runner-up, and it caused a ruckus on social media

Luyanda Zuma was accused of not being happy with her First Princess position, and she addressed the rumours in an interview

Luyanda Zuma had an interview with YFM, where she explained her side after speculations about how she feels after placing second in the Miss South Africa pageant. Miss South Africa's First Princess for 2025 got candid with the public after questions arose about how she felt regarding Qhawe Mazaleni winning the Miss South Africa crown.

Luyanda Zuma set the record straight after being accused of throwing shade at Qhawekazi Mazelani after the Miss SA pageant.

Source: Instagram

South Africans shared their thoughts on Luyanda Zuma's response to people assuming that she has a problem with Miss SA 2025, Qhawe Mazaleni. The First Princess faced backlash over Instagram reposts, which claimed Luyanda deserved the crown and was "robbed."

In an interview with YFM, a radio host asked the First Princess Luyanda Zuma how she felt seeing backlash on social media. The beauty queen said that she was taken aback because anyone who knows her in real life knows how sweet she is. Luyanda said that she and Miss South Africa 2025 love each other very much, and she would never do anything to bring another woman down intentionally. Regarding posts she reshared of supporters saying she was robbed, Miss SA's First Princess said she never noticed because she was simply reposting anyone who supported her. Luyanda added that her account is also managed by various people who may have reposted sentiments that she does not necessarily agree with.

Miss SA runner-up Luyanda Zwane set the record straight about her and Qhawe Mazaleni.

Source: Instagram

South Africa discusses Miss SA 2025 first runner-up

People commented on the video of Luyanda Zuma, and many were divided over her explanation in the YFM interview. Watch the video of Luyanda and read people's comments about Miss SA's First Princess below:

Isabella said:

"She’s such a sweetheart, she allowed me to quickly take a picture with her after they had requested them contestants to leave the stage."

Luna wrote:

"She could’ve just made this about the winner and her being excited for the work as first runner up and kept it moving."

Africa Du Suid @ChrJNR23 supported Luyanda:

"Luyanda, you don’t have to explain yourself. People are jealous of you, yes, you were robbed, simple as that."

Dihnana1 said:

"💀 Nobody enters a competition thinking they’re gonna lose. 'She thought she was going to win' duuuuuuuhh???!!!"

ItsSiya_ argued:

"Is she not allowed to be disappointed after not winning, though. God forbid a girl has emotions."

Melloe remarked:

"The crown is in the right hands ❤. Qhawe deserves it.. I don't have a problem with Luyanda, though."

Londeka Cele added:

"It’s okay for someone to be sad they lost, it was a competition after all. She can’t be crucified for expressing disappointment. People are just taking this opportunity to bully her."

Miss SA and 1st Princess's video divides SA

Briefly News previously reported that Qhawe Mazaleni came out as the winner of Miss South Africa, and a recent video with Luyanda Zuma made rounds on TikTok. The beauty queens shared the spotlight at the Youth Investment Indaba in Johannesburg.

A video of Qhawe Mazaleni and Luyanda Zuma side by side, following speculation about the First Princess, received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, raving about Miss South Africa and the Miss SA runner-up at the Houghton Hotel for the Youth Investment Indaba.

People flooded the comment section with thoughts on the way the Miss South Africa beauty queens presented their collaboration at the Youth Investment Indaba.

