A popular South African-British content creator, UK Thanos, shared that she lost one of her passports on a flight

Real name Tumelo, she shared that she couldn't be bothered and was more worried about the stray cat she had befriended while on vacation in the Middle East

Some social media users in the comment section were thoroughly entertained, while others hoped she would get her passport back

South African-British content creator Tumelo, better known as UK Thanos online, shared that she had lost her British passport on a plane after vacationing in Türkiye, formerly Turkey. However, the missing document didn't seem to faze her.

Tumelo posted her video on TikTok on 28 October, 2025 while at an airport in the United Kingdom. While she also had a South African passport, it would not have bene enough to let her into London without a visa.

"I'm not really bothered, to be fair. If they want to send me to South Africa, then perfect. The flights cost £2 000 (approximately R45 000)."

The online personality, who boasts over half a million followers on TikTok, shared that she was more stressed about the well-being of the stray cat she cared for in the Middle Eastern country than her missing passport.

She noted that she wasn't going to beg the British airport officials to let her into the country, adding:

"I have no proof that I have the right to be here, so you're within your rights to send me to South Africa... for free. Send me home."

UK Thanos amuses the internet

Although not many social media users commented at the time of publication, those who did shared how the young traveller amused them. Some South Africans noted that they were happy to have Tumelo visit her home country, while other online users hoped she could find her lost passport.

@kdidntask jokingly stated under the post:

"I know that passport is hidden under that cat's bowl."

A baffled @melon2668 asked in the comment section:

"How could anyone lose their passport on a plane? That is something that you put away safely once you board the plane."

@lollllllllllzl, who speculated that not much effort was put into cleaning the aircraft to locate missing items, had faith in the power of social media:

"Tweet about it if you want action! Twitter (now X) will get the airline to do something. I had to do the same thing with my phone. They said that they couldn’t find it, even when I gave them my seat number. Once I tweeted, bam, resolved."

@xo.anathi.xo commented with excitement:

"Come home, sisi. December is near, anyway."

@ajussamuelkengen, who experienced something similar, wrote:

"I also lost my passport on the plane, and thank goodness I was travelling within Europe."

An entertained @angelface_ange remarked:

"You're too funny. I hope you find your passport, beauts."

