A content creator shared a viral video showing what happens when children get hold of important travel documents

In the video, a woman about to go through passport control discovers her Mexican passport covered in kids' drawings and tic-tac-toe games

Social media users shared their own similar experiences, while others questioned why anyone would leave such an important document accessible to children

A content creator shared a video showing what one mum had to deal with at passport control at a Mexican airport.

Source: TikTok

A content creator shared a video of a woman who made a shocking discovery at the airport just before going through passport control. The woman found that her children had turned her passport into their art project, potentially ruining her holiday plans.

In early May, content creator @midwife89, who often shares travel content and commentary on global events, posted a video showing what happened to a woman's Mexican passport. The woman was about to go through passport control when she discovered that her two children had scribbled, drawn and painted all over every page of her passport.

The video was captioned:

"POV: When you're about to go through passport control and you suddenly notice what your passport looks like."

As the woman flips through the pages, viewers can see colourful crayon markings, tic-tac-toe games, and various doodles covering important information. The children had used multiple colours to create their masterpiece, leaving barely any page untouched.

@midwife89 shared the video with her caption:

"Well, ish happens, guess she now has to postpone her holidays 😂"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Travel document safety

Heavily marked or damaged passports can cause serious problems at border control. Immigration officers need to verify the traveller's identity and details, which becomes difficult when important information is covered with doodles.

When travelling with children, it's advisable to store important documents like passports in places children cannot access. A safe, locked drawer, or even a travel document holder kept well out of reach, can prevent similar situations.

Parents with young children should be careful with essential documents, especially when preparing for international travel. Once a passport is damaged, the only solution is usually to apply for a replacement, which can be costly and time-consuming.

One mum had the shock of her life after seeing that her kids had destroyed her passport with doodles when arriving at passport control at an airport.

Source: TikTok

Social media reactions

Social media users shared their thoughts on the passport mishap, with many relating to the woman's situation.

@Katie Woody gushed:

"You mean there are people out there who don't check their passport every 10 minutes from a few days before you fly until you're at your hotel!"

@Aly laughed:

"Soooo, did they let you through? Lmao 👏😂👀"

@starlight was sceptical:

"The old passport... Desperate for attention"

@user1800113529583 questioned:

"🙄 Who leaves their passport where their children can get hold of it?"

@user7380688851825 shared a similar experience:

"My little angel had torn a page in mine. I was escorted off the plane like a hardened criminal!"

@Tshepo Kenna 🇿🇦 related to the situation:

"The reason why I got my smart card ID was because it looked like this. Yoh, my daughter did me dirty 🤣😂🤣"

