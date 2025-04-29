A US content creator shared a video of herself about to get in a taxi in Nongoma, a town in Zululand, KwaZulu-Natal, that's rich in Zulu history and home to royal palaces

The tourist has been travelling around South Africa, skipping common tourist spots and instead exploring the real culture and everyday life experiences of locals

South Africans in the comments were divided, with some concerned for her safety while others assured her that the taxi rank is a safe place with a warm community

A woman from the US shared a clip of herself in KZN about to take a taxi for the first time.

A US tourist shared her excitement about taking a taxi in Nongoma, a town in KwaZulu-Natal. Content creator @ariellyndsey, known for her travel videos around South Africa, posted a clip of herself at a taxi rank in Nongoma at the end of April. In the video, she excitedly tells viewers:

"I'm in Nongoma right now, and I'm gonna take a taxi for the first time."

The clip shows her doing a little twirl before skipping towards the lined-up taxis at the rank, ready to hop on one for her next destination. Unlike many tourists who stick to popular attractions, @ariellyndsey has been travelling to less-visited areas to experience the authentic South African culture.

According to her other videos, she's well aware of safety concerns in the country and has taken proper precautions while travelling. She's not being careless but rather trying to gain a deeper understanding of South African life beyond the typical tourist spots.

View the TikTok clip below:

A taste of royal history

Nongoma, where the tourist was filming, is a town rich in Zulu history and culture. Located 300 km north of Durban and 56 km from Ulundi, it's surrounded by the Ngome Forest and serves as a busy market town.

The area is home to six royal palaces that belonged to the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, including Enyokeni Royal Palace, which hosts the famous Umhlanga (Reed Dance) every September. This palace now belongs to the current king, King Misuzulu.

The town, originally called Ndwandwe, was established in 1887 with the building of Fort Ivuna by the British. Three Zulu monarchs are laid to rest in the Nongoma area, making it an important historical site for the Zulu nation.

Mixed reactions from Mzansi

South Africans had mixed feelings about the tourists' adventure, with some concerned and others reassuring:

@rud worried:

"Bro, please be safe 🙏 I beg you, you're a bright and smart lady, not everyone is the same."

@Nokuphila Nhleko proudly shared:

"Nongoma is my home. Born and bred there."

@S.ativa💋 joked:

"I thought we all knew that the Taxi Rank was the safest place, like being in a taxi is so safe."

@Alijoseph reassured everyone:

"She is in no danger. The community and taxi drivers have her back."

@Senamiey found the concerns amusing:

"The people in the comments advising her not to is so funny to me 😭 Makes me realise how different realities are because I feel so safe in a taxi."

