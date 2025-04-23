South Africans were left cracking up in laughter after a woman showcased a taxi that was going through the most

The TikTok video gained massive traction, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments online

Social media users reacted by filling the post with jokes, while some shared their thoughts

A young lady gave viewers a glimpse into her day as she went about her errands, just like any everyday South African catching a taxi.

South Africans were amused by a taxi door that a lady showcased in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off broken taxi door in Jozi

The one who goes by the TikTok handle @sindiziqubu shared her taxi chronicle, which left South Africans in stitches.

In the video, the hun unveiled a hilarious moment aboard a local taxi, and it’s the broken door that really stole the show.

The short clip, which has since gone viral, shows the woman documenting her ride in a clearly struggling minibus taxi. As the camera pans around, viewers can see the vehicle in a questionable state, but the cherry on top is the side door, barely hanging on and refusing to close properly.

@sindiziqubu's video gained massive traction, drawing thousands of likes, comments, and shares. The online community flocked to the comments section with their signature humour as they were amused by the clip.

The post sparked a wave of memes and funny anecdotes, with users reminiscing about their own wild taxi experiences. Despite the humour, a few raised concerns about public transport safety. They urged authorities to conduct more rigorous inspections.

Still, the dominant tone was one of light-heartedness, with South African online users praising the lady for turning a chaotic commute into a comedy moment for the nation.

Watch the video below:

SA is amused by the taxi's drama

People in South Africa rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply laughed it off.

Siviwe Myokwana said:

"Especially from Randburg to Sandton, I swear, they give us the worst."

IPhambili wrote:

"I appreciate that you can just step out without having to pull the door slightly towards the front as if opening it so that you can close it."

Zee expressed:

"Mara kanti, where is JMPD bantu. People are literally going to die."

Didi Magandela replied:

"From Randburg to wherever, bomasandton, Joburg, faurways, bridgetown, northriding, konke nje."

Timza stated:

"Old taxis are in trouble of being exposed this year 2025."

NcebaJonas commented:

"I nearly fell out from the back seat when he would accelerate, the corner would open."

ThixoUnothando simply added:

"I'd fall out of the taxi nghleli eBackseat just by looking at looking at the door."

Mrs Ndlovu expressed:

"It's so bad."

A woman showcased a broken taxi door on the road in Johannesburg. Image: @sindiziqubu

Source: TikTok

Source: Briefly News