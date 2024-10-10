A taxi driver who had an argument with passengers found a hilarious way to punish them

The customers presumably complained about the man's driving skills and he decided to go at the lowest speed

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilarious

A taxi driver drove at the lowest speed to punish his customers. Images: @BFG Images, @Lighthouse Films

A taxi driver drove at an extremely low speed after he argued with the passengers.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sontoyinyembezi, a taxi full of passengers is seen driving at a very low speed. The passengers can be heard apologising to the taxi operator.

It is not clear what happened but one could presume that the customers complained about the man's driving skills or speed and he decided to punish them, lol.

This is one of many cases where drivers punish customers who complain about their driving skills by driving very slowly.

Taxi drama leaves passengers in laughter

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 70k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Bee M 🧡💜 said:

"Is the taxi taking baby steps?"

@mremza stanned:

"Good one driver I will do that also people talk too much time is money 😂😂😂😂😂."

@Pumpkin laughed:

"Slow motion 🤭."

@thobekilengubeni was entertained:

"Unbothered speed 😭😭😭."

@uchopho lwebhilidi expressed:

"Slowly but surely 🤣."

@IAMbiggy wrote:

"I thought yall are going to a funeral🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Duduzile Mphosiso commented:

"Ya'll are literally crusing😭😂😂😂."

@Sphelele Zwane shared:

"😭😂Taxi drivers are so unhinged🤣🤣."

@lilyM said:

"You sure my mom was in that taxi nd kukhulume yena🤣🤣🤣🤣hay banisebenzj reg." (Are you sure my mother was not in that taxi and she was the one who spoke. They are doing you dirty)

