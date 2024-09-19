A taxi driver hilariously said that he didn't want men in the front seat, leaving the passengers laughing at the funny rule

The female passenger captured the hilarious sign with the instructions on the taxi's dashboard

The online community reacted to the video, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sethu1570, the woman can be heard hilariously laughing after she saw a funny sign on the taxi dashboard that gave instructions on who is to sit in the front seat.

The sign said only women are allowed to sit in the front passenger seat. Men are not allowed to sit there because no war is being attended, lol. The funny sign entertained many.

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@SEELO wrote:

"Funny fact....if ever that taxi crashes the will try to make crash on the passenger side b4 it gets to him...in a way u a bait."

@Mayekiso expressed:

"Not gonna lie, this is a move by the driver 😮‍💨😂👏🏾."

@Sibusiso Mbonani ka Sindane commented:

"I'd be more than happy to bump into that front seat sticker when a taxi is full, I hate the front seat with all my might."

@Tomas said:

"Good driver."

@Mzukisi Gqolana laughed:

"I owner iyayazi lento noba kutsho nina😂." (Does the driver know about this or is it just the rule you created yourself?)

Taxi main doors give passengers a hard time in the morning

In another story, Briefly News reported about a taxi driver who hilariously struggled to open the main door.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @shudukie6, the taxi was full of people who were presumably going to work in the morning. Passengers wanted to get off the taxi as they had reached their destination. However, to their surprise, the door was giving them a hustle. The driver got out to help open the sliding door from the outside.

