A hilariously bored student turned an elevator at res into a taxi by collecting money from people who got in

The young gentleman took a chair and put it in the lift, shouting like a taxi operator

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

It might be true that being bored in South Africa is a choice. A student was captured pretending to be a taxi operator at a res elevator.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ltb.pluto, the student is sitting on a chair in the elevator. As it goes up and down and people get in, the gent collects money from them. He pretends that the elevator is a taxi.

He hilariously even gets out of the lift when it stops to call people to get in. He does exactly what taxi door operators do around the country when they scout for customers.

Student turns elevator into a taxi

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at naughty students

The video raked over 84k likes, with many online users laughing and saying that the gent comes from a family that owns taxis.

@Sinazo Hadebe said:

"Umuntu onamatekisi kubo uyambona 😩😂." (You can see a person coming from a household that owns taxis)

@Tionne’ Doidge wrote:

"We will never get bored in SA😂😂😭😭."

@Babawabo laughed:

"Yes boy nothing for free lana South africa💪😂🇿🇦."

@Grootman was entertained:

"I thought we promised to be serious this year🇿🇦🙉😂😂😂."

@Mageu_addiction. stanned:

"Now this is business."

@sibo.zikhali expressed:

"After robot on the 5th floor 😂😂."

@kamohelomokoena shared:

"Conductor ya elevator 😭."

@thabiso🤟😁. commented:

"Zulu's have a tendency of hijacking every transport😭🤣."

@Thando Siphamla said:

"Kushoda iSpeaker esizodlala iqgom 😂😂." (The only thing that is missing, is a speaker that will play Gqom)

