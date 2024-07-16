A woman's morning turned out to be a wild one when she found herself driving other passengers to work

The lady said the taxi driver was pulled over and arrested by traffic officers, leaving them to figure out how to reach their destinations

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and sharing similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman drove passengers to work after the taxi driver was arrested. Images: @BFG Images

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town woman had an eventful morning. The lady shared a video of how she went from being a passenger in a taxi to driving all the passengers to work.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @amahle_dutoit, she was one of the passengers when the taxi driver was pulled over and arrested by traffic officers. Given that she has a license and can drive she had no choice but to hop in the driver's seat and take the rest of the passengers to work.

In Cape Town, this is common. Taxi drivers get pulled over all the time and in the case where they are found to have broken the road rules, a passenger or a traffic officer drives the passengers to their destination.

Amahle said the driver was arrested. She dropped the people off and parked the taxi at her workplace. The owner presumably got the taxi back.

"In Cape Town, one minute you a passenger, the next you become a taxi driver."

Passenger finds herself being a taxi driver

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laughed at the video

The video garnered over 300k views, with many online users laughing and sharing similar stories.

@Lela_Samela expressed:

"Happened to us once, driver ran because he had warrants of arrest. one guy drove us to his house. I drove it to a fuel station near my house I don't know what other passengers did from there."

@alittlestituous joked:

"I hope you updated your CV."

@Francois945 said:

"I know that feeling."

@sandamnyazi commented:

"Lol, this happens quite often on the N2 in the morning. Also happened to me last month. I left the taxi at the Mutual Station."

@pro.tshepiso could relate:

"Once did that ofcourse i toke it to work no1 bothered to pick it up after work drove to the taxi rank found the owner he gave me R200."

@CB MPO shared:

"I dropped them all at my workplace 2023...n kept the taxi at work then called the number on the sticker to come Fetch their big baby ."

Authorities impound a shockingly overloaded taxi

In another story, Briefly News reported about cops impounding a taxi with 37 passengers.

A viral video published on X shows the moment local authorities inspect a Quantum filled with more than twice its average load. The 41-second material captures the cops inspecting the loaded minibus after stopping it, presumably at a roadblock.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News