Another bizarre video showing an overloaded taxi on South African roads has surfaced on social media

X user @zibuseman shared the clip, showing the dumbfounded passengers en route to an unknown destination

Netizens, bowled over by the peculiar yet unsurprising scenes, raced to the comments to air their views

Another video of an overloaded taxi has gone viral online. Images: Darren Stewart and Leon Sadiki

The wonders — and albeit a serious safety concern, hilarity — never seem to end with the trend of overloaded taxis.

This is especially true when minibus taxis and other forms of transportation travel cross-border from South Africa to the nearby southern African countries.

Cops impound overloaded taxi

A viral TikTok video published on X shows the moment local authorities inspect a Quantum filled with more than twice its average load.

X user @zibuseman shared the bizarre clip.

The caption read:

"37 passengers from Zimbabwe in one minibus. South Africa, are these people right, mara?"

Watch the video here.

The 41-second material captures the cops inspecting the loaded minibus after it was stopped, presumably at a roadblock.

However, its origins and the taxi's destination are unknown.

The scenes play out with the policemen recording the circus on their cellphones.

In the clip posted, the person filming, presumably one of the authorities, can be seen moving their phone around to get a look inside.

The phone pans to show the faces of the passengers, all looking bamboozled by the whole affair, with some trying to shield their faces from being seen.

The officers converse among and are heard incredulously shouting:

"Ba laishitse 37? A go kgonege! (They loaded 37? That is not possible)."

Netizens left alarmed and puzzled

The clip garnered nearly 385,000 views as netizens expressed their outrage and surprise. It further attracted 2000 likes, 1100 reposts and over 400 comments.

Briefly News camped in the comments strip to capture the interesting reactions to the bizarre scenes.

@Nompu1234 wrote:

"Kodwa, Jesu. Zimbabwean criminals coming into SA in their numbers."

@Lekako3 said:

"They heard that @Our_DA is now in charge. So, there [are] jobs galore in SA."

@Cosi_za offered:

"Taxi licenses must be suspended for this criminality."

@Madelin30664814 mentioned:

"They left behind all that land they claim to have!"

