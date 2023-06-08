Cape Town police pulled over a taxi that was carrying 48 passengers of which were mostly school children

TikTok user @anwarired_aka shared the shocking video, which showed the kids pouring out of the taxi

While some laughed as this is typical of taxis, others were fuming as young lives were in danger

Mzansi people had mixed emotions about a video showing police counting 48 passengers from a single taxi. With most of the passengers being schoolchildren, many people feared for their safety.

Cape Town police pulled over a taxi that was carrying 48 passengers, which were mostly school children. Image: TikTok / @anwarired_aka

If you live in South Africa, then you know the struggle of the taxi life, either as a passenger or a car on the road. They are a hazard.

Police count 48 passengers in a single taxi, TikTok video goes viral

TikTok user @anwarired_aka shared the video showing the 48 passengers, most of whom were schoolchildren. How these kids were even able to get in, there is a mystery. They just kept on coming…

A Quantum has 14 seats, meaning it can only take 14 passengers. This taxi was overloaded with 34 people!

Take a look at the footage:

Mzansi people share their thoughts on the taxi situation

While this is definitely not something that comes as a shock, it is upsetting. Seeing children's lives put at risk had many people fuming. Some couldn't help but laugh as this is so typical of a Mzansi taxi.

Read some of the mixed comments:

jerome_mouries claimed:

“The missed one, it was 49.”

gma_mackie was sad:

“Does this only happens in Cape Town South Africa ? it's really a shame, what about the children's lives ”

Desmond joked:

“While the cops were counting this taxi, another drove past with 60 passengers in it ”

Jade couldn't believe it:

“How is this even possible ”

Gibi2729 was angry:

“When an accident happens, parents start to complain, not realizing that they are to check such things.”

Pineapple was shook:

“Nah these kids are just spawning from nowhere.”

Taxi drivers claim to make R2 500 a day, SA peeps want to change professions

In related news, Briefly News reported that how's that office job treating you? When you hear how much taxi drivers are making, you may rethink your 9-5.

In a hilarious TikTok, an interviewer asked a group of taxi drivers about their biggest earnings in one day. The numbers given by abo mageza shook the whole of South Africa.

With a daily salary of R2 500, most South Africans might seriously consider a new profession. Even the interviewer @theboyssouthafrica joked about robbing the taxi driver after hearing how much he makes.

