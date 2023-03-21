If you're tired of your 9-5, you might consider switching jobs when you hear what some taxi drivers make in a day

In a TikTok with one million views, a group of interviewers asked taxi drivers what is the most they have ever made in a day

The R2500 price tag shocked Mzansi, with many making the statement that taxi drivers need to be more appreciated

How's that office job treating you? When you hear how much taxi drivers are making, you may rethink your 9-5.

A taxi driver says he makes up to R2 500 a day. Image: @theboyssouthafrica Source: TikTok

In a hilarious TikTok, an interviewer asked a group of taxi drivers about their biggest earnings in one day. The numbers given by abo mageza shook the whole of South Africa.

One million South Africans are here for R2k a day

With a daily salary of R2 500, most South Africans might seriously consider a new profession. Even the interviewer @theboyssouthafrica joked about robbing the taxi driver after hearing how much he makes.

Watch the video here:

Taxi drivers' salaries rocked South Africa

As usual, South Africans had a mouthful to say about the video. Many of the comments were simply hilarious.

Briefly News compiled the best of the best:

@thegvnderz3007 thought it was taxi drivers' time to shine:

"Thank you for making this video. People don't appreciate taxi drivers enough."

@chicagolegends300 feels that the salary is justified:

"They make sure you get to your workplace on time and make sure you go to the graveyard early."

@xosko4sho thought the math was not mathing:

"How much a taxi owner makes and how much a driver makes are two different things. That R2000 minus checking and petrol could leave you with R400."

@rochellebennett96 had heard funny rumours:

"Someone once said you should always date a taxi driver because they have the socks. Apparently, they keep money in their socks. I'm sceptical."

