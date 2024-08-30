Cape Town pupils went viral on TikTok after a clip surfaced online showcasing how they jumped on a moving truck

The footage amused people on social media, and it caught the attention of netizens, gathering many views, likes and comments

Mzansi was entertained as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off

A TikTok video showed a group of learners' amusing antics, which left people cracking up in laughter.

Schoolboys in Cape Town jumped on a moving truck in a TikTok video. Image: @tasneem_jappie

Source: TikTok

School kids jump onto a moving truck

One woman in Cape Town captured the funny moment of the school boys. The hun, who goes by the handle @tasneem_jappie, showed off how the kids jumped on a moving truck.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @tasneem_jappie poked fun at the school pupils, saying:

"You gotta do what you gotta do."

The clip entertained people online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is amused by the pupils's antics

Mzansi netizens enjoyed watching the video, flocking to the comments section to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off.

Xavier said:

"No taxi fair, you have to make a way."

Miss29% added:

"Awww, man, may they all make it to their destination safely."

The Chana & Chaya Show was amused:

"Being bored in South Africa is a choice."

Lethabo commented:

"This is not demure."

Baby queen cracked a joke, saying:

"Nothing is stopping them from going home, not even death."

ɪsaac expressed:

"They ate transport money."

Viral video of school kids cramped into car sparks outrage in Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a clip of schoolchildren in the car left many online users with mixed reactions; it caused a massive buzz on social media.

The footage shared by @kutralaporta91 on TikTok shows a group of pupils in a vehicle on the road. The learners were so cramped in the car. The school kids were still and did not move as their driver drove them. @kutralaporta91's clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments, causing a huge stir online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News