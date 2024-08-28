A man took to social media to show off how Potchefstroom was lively at 2:30 am, and peeps were amazed

The TikTok footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One South African man was surprised at how Potch looked at 2 am and took to social media to show it off.

A man showed off Potch at 2:30 AM in a TikTok video. Image: @shugz_suiker

Source: TikTok

Man shows off Potch at 2 am

Tok user @shugz_suiker posted a video showcasing how a city in the North West Province of South Africa was lively past 2 am.

In the clip, he showed off Wimpy, which was open at 2:30 am serving people. The place was busy with loads of students as though it was daytime. The gent was surprised as he showed off the place. The footage became a hit on TikTok, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the man's video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the gent's clip, while some cracked jokes.

Mangie Bee said:

"Joburg we eat fresh pap with mogodu at 2 am."

Lifa El Patron Mageb wrote:

"You don’t know Pretoria, I guess."

Macbeth Roger Lotlhare replied:

"Potch is the city that never sleeps."

Miz T commented:

"The difference between Potch and JHB and Pretoria...in Potch, it's safe."

Tumishoshakwane simply added:

"Come to Hatfield."

Thapelo TP said:

"Bro, clearly you haven't seen Jozi come to visit, and I'll take u on a never-ending tour."

Student’s parents send noodles instead of money via Paxi, video goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a gent in Mzansi went viral after he showcased what his parents sent him via Paxi, and people were amused.

The footage shared by TikTok user @teb_ogo08 shows a young man unveiling what he received from his parents. The gent who was expecting cash was in it for a great surprise. He unboxed his packing and showed off the grey towel he received and noodles instead of money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News