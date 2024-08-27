A young babe took to social media to show off a man she was crushing on, and the clip went viral

The footage caught the attention of peeps, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments

The hun's clip amused netizens as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the gent

A lady from the University of the Western Cape was weakened in the keens by a young gent who walked into her classroom.

A student from UWC showed off her crush in a TikTok video. Image: @jaylynnekatts5

Woman falls for Red Cross doctor at UWC

The stunner shared a video on TikTok of how she captured the moment the men were walking, leaving all the huns breathless. The Red Cross doctor waved at the lady while he walked in with his buddies.

@jaylynnekatts5's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication. It left online users in awe of the gent.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is entertained by the student's Red Cross doctor crush

The online community reacted to the hun's post with banter, while others gushed over the Red Cross doctor.

Jeannika Whiteman sharedL

"I had a conversation with them. GIRL, he’s a doctor also."

Special punch added:

"He’s so in love with you."

Jowii said:

"He’s so cute, man."

Vitiligoqueencapetown46 commented:

"Girl, what are you waiting for? Go get him, he is fine."

Kita_nteta gushed:

"He is so fine."

BettyTheRight replied:

"Wave back ao. I don't know how many times I have watched this, waiting for you to wave and smile back."

Ciara Bowers, 7, was in awe:

"OMG, he's so cute, right? I'm moving out of SA, guys."

