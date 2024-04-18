A woman took to social media to share an image of her South African police officer crush

In the photo shared by the stunner, one can see the policeman dressed in his work gear, and the post went viral on Twitter

The post sparked humour and banter among people in Mzansi who were amused by the woman's crush

One lady fell in love with someone who doesn't even know her name. The stunner shared the image of the hunky South African cop.

A lady shared a photo of a South African cop she was crushing on. Image: JGI/Jamie Grill and Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Woman crushes on a police officer

A young lady caught many online users' attention after sharing an image of a police officer. The woman who goes by the Twitter handle Momma Bear crushed on the gentleman in her caption, saying:

"It's giving SWAT vibes!!..Oh, Dear Lord SAPS."

The post gained massive attraction on social media, gathering over 122K views along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

Take a look at the woman's post below:

SA entertained by woman's SAPS cop crush

Social media users reacted to the lady's post with banter, while others gushed over the SAPS officer.

Ous'Bongi wa Atchaer said:

"I’d get myself arrested for bridging electricity."

Tumelo wrote:

"SAPS is finally beginning to shake things up... we've had it with the pot belly older men. Where he is stationed, I need to certify some documents."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"I will commit crime everyday for this."

P_iwe X 44 commented:

"Oh my, I honestly feel like I am guilty of something, I should be investigated, lmao."

Goitsimang Laurent rushed over the woman's post, adding:

"The kinda of content we love to see, thanks sis, for cleansing the timeline."

Tiffany simply said:

"He is so fine."

