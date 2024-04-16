A proud young lady took to social media to showcase the truck that she bought, and peeps applauded her

A young lady was beaming with pride as she showed off her big girl purchase. She shared an image of her ride, which netizens loved.

A lady showed off her truck in a Facebook post, and SA loved it. Image: PeopleImages and IvanSpasic

Source: Getty Images

A young woman buys a truck at 19

This young lady inspired many people in Mzansi after she showed off her truck. The woman revealed that she was 19 years old and purchased her vehicle alone after working hard. In the Facebook post shared by Briefly News, the young lady who goes by the name of Kanyisile Magubane said the following:

"I can’t believe I bought a truck. I’m so proud of myself."

The post grabbed the attention of many online users, gathering over 1.8K likes along with many comments and shares on the post.

Take a look at the woman's truck below:

SA claps for the young lady

The 19-year-old woman inspired many people to chase their dreams, and they took to the comments section to send her heartwarming messages while others asked her for some tips.

Sylvia Morale added:

"Big up cc. You are young enough to be my child, but I'm very, very inspired by you."

Sdudla Mntwana Malandela was in awe of the young girl's success, adding:

"How? That's the question... Congratulations girl."

Siyabulela Makubalo asked:

"What’s her secret?"

Javav Chinnian wrote:

"Congratulations, safe driving."

Mpumelelo Fani commented:

"Big girl, congratulations, smotyololo, you are a star."

19-year-old woman inspires Mzansi with ownership of truck in a TikTok video

In a similar story reported by Briefly News, a young lady has become a source of inspiration for many young women on social media after she showcased her truck.

A TikTok clip shared by @sese_2.0 on the video platform has generated over 145K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok within a few hours of its publication. The young lady revealed that she was 19 and owned a truck of her own, which impressed many people online.

