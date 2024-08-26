A lady went viral on TikTok after she flexed her R350 groceries, and people were amazed by the amount of items she got

In the clip, the hun showed off everything she got, and it gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views

The online community reacted as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A young woman flexed her R350 groceries, which wowed many people in Mzansi, and the clip went viral.

A lady flexed her R350 grocery haul in a TikTok video. Image:@khosynxumalo

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her R350 groceries

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @khosynxumalo, unveiled everything she purchased for just R350.

In the clip that @khosynxumalo uploaded on the video platform, she showed off the basic things she bought, such as bread, eggs, meat, butter, brown rice, cheese, chips, and more. The footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA reacts to the woman's grocery video

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the hun's budget-friendly grocery haul and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Mafanza wrote:

"You are the first person to show us what R350 can do."

BigBroBee commented:

"This inspired me so much. I need to do better. Can I send something to you like the lady in the other comment?"

Extra large GP said:

"I always thought R350 just got finished with airtime and data, but today, I have learned something great."

Momo_conflict shared:

"This video is something else."

LiamaAngelica was impressed:

"You're so smart. May God grant you more than what you have. You deserve better and thank you for making this content. A lot will be learned from you."

