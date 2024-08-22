Woman Pays R9.99 for KFC Meal After Applying Discount Code, SA Amped
- A woman flexed her how she paied R9.99 for KFC after she got a discount code, and South Africans were amazed
- The TikTok video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- People were interested in knowing how the lady was able to get a discount as they took to the comments
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One babe in SA raved about her KFC meal, which she got for less, and people in Mzansi were impressed.
Woman pays R9.99 for KFC meal after applying discount code
The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @aphiwe_m01, showed off her receipt for her KFC meal, which she purchased at a discount price.
@aphiwe_m01 bought an All-Star lunch box for only R9.99 after she applied a discount code that was given to her. The video was well received by many; it went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating over 303K views along with thousands of likes and comments.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video.
SA wants the plug
Mzansi netizens were excited after seeing the woman's clip and took to the comments section to inquire about more information.
Dimpled_cargo said:
"I'm about to create a new Uber Eats profile. Please share the code cici."
CleoPatra21 expressed:
"Wait, guys, mine says R40 off, but when I got to check out, it still hadn’t been deducted, so I stopped."
Bunny_m shared:
"Thanks, sis. I just paid R30."
President2.5 wrote:
"How do you guys do this things?"
Ngiyi'nja, chilibite commented:
"Need to stay this side of TikTok."
Man shows off Lindt chocolate's massive sale at Checkers in video, SA stunned
Briefly News previously reported that one gent plugged Mzansi with an impressive plug that had all chocolate lovers going wild on the internet.
The gent named @ethansa on TikTok showed off the Lindt chocolate sold at a massive discount in Checkers. The young man said the bar Lindt is priced at R39, and the boxes are R108. @ethansa was shocked as he captioned his TikTok video saying:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za