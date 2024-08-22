A woman flexed her how she paied R9.99 for KFC after she got a discount code, and South Africans were amazed

The TikTok video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

People were interested in knowing how the lady was able to get a discount as they took to the comments

One babe in SA raved about her KFC meal, which she got for less, and people in Mzansi were impressed.

A lady plugged SA with a KFC meal promo discount in a TikTok video. Image: @aphiwe_m01

Source: TikTok

Woman pays R9.99 for KFC meal after applying discount code

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @aphiwe_m01, showed off her receipt for her KFC meal, which she purchased at a discount price.

@aphiwe_m01 bought an All-Star lunch box for only R9.99 after she applied a discount code that was given to her. The video was well received by many; it went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating over 303K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video.

SA wants the plug

Mzansi netizens were excited after seeing the woman's clip and took to the comments section to inquire about more information.

Dimpled_cargo said:

"I'm about to create a new Uber Eats profile. Please share the code cici."

CleoPatra21 expressed:

"Wait, guys, mine says R40 off, but when I got to check out, it still hadn’t been deducted, so I stopped."

Bunny_m shared:

"Thanks, sis. I just paid R30."

President2.5 wrote:

"How do you guys do this things?"

Ngiyi'nja, chilibite commented:

"Need to stay this side of TikTok."

Man shows off Lindt chocolate's massive sale at Checkers in video, SA stunned

Briefly News previously reported that one gent plugged Mzansi with an impressive plug that had all chocolate lovers going wild on the internet.

The gent named @ethansa on TikTok showed off the Lindt chocolate sold at a massive discount in Checkers. The young man said the bar Lindt is priced at R39, and the boxes are R108. @ethansa was shocked as he captioned his TikTok video saying:

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News