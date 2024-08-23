One babe in Mzansi raved about her stunning apartment, and she took to social media to show it off

In the video, she unveiled every space in her home and revealed that she only pays R4K a month

The stunner's house sparked chatter among online users as they were impressed by how big the home looked

A stunner flexed her budget-friendly rental home that shocked and impressed many people all at the same time.

Woman shows off home and pays only R4k for rent

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @.teballom, gushed about paying less for rent as she unveiled her stunning apartment.

@.teballom shared with her viewers that she only pays R4k for her two-bedroom house, which is quite a big and spacious home. She went on to showcase the rooms, bathroom, and lounge area she was still setting up.

The video was well-received by netizens and went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering many views, likes, and comments.

SA love the woman's stunning home

Many were impressed by the hun's budget-friendly house as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Gontse Nkuna shared:

"God's favourite child, I am only paying R1800."

Diks Modiehi added:

"I'm paying R5.2 for a mere student accommodation with only a bed and desk."

Nwayingwan wrote:

"I've never felt financially less stressed like I am now; I pay R1600 for two bedrooms, buying R200 for electricity, which takes 1 unit a day. I feel like I've won the lottery from R5k rent and R1500 electricity."

Nondumiso Ngubeni commented:

"I moved into a two-bedroom, and I paid R3100."

Nkosih_Zungu wrote:

"Meanwhile, I'm paying R16k for a two-bedroom in Fourways."

