A woman's honest act at a petrol station left many people praising her kindness and sense of integrity

She shared her experience in a TikTok video, explaining how she was mistakenly undercharged and how he went back to fix the error after realising how much it was

Social media users were touched by her honesty, with many saying her good deed would bring her even more blessings

A woman went back to pay after realising that the petrol attendant only charged her 10% of her fuel. Image: @tshiamo6102

Life sometimes puts us in situations where we must choose between doing what's right and taking an easy way out. One woman found herself in that position when she realised she had been undercharged at a filling station.

The lady, TikTok user @tshiamo6102, took to the video streaming app to share the unexpected mix-up, gaining massive views and comments from social media users who commended her for her honesty.

Honest woman corrects petrol station mistake

While sitting in her car, @tshiamo6102 explained how she had gone to fill up her car and tapped to pay as usual. What shocked her was that the card machine didn't request her PIN as it does with certain amounts, but she brushed it off. Later as she was driving, her Apple Watch notified her of an R179 deduction, which confused her because she had just spent much more on fuel.

That's when it hit her, she was supposed to pay R1,786, but the petrol attendant had mistakenly entered a smaller amount. Instead of ignoring the error, she turned the car around and went back. Upon arrival, the petrol attendant was called, and he expressed relief, telling her that he was at the manager's office to report himself and would have had to pay for it.

SA appreciates the woman for going back

Social media users could not stop applauding the lady's honesty. Many said it was a test of character, and that she passed with flying colours. Others said it reflected her upbringing and the good values instilled in her. Petrol attendants also shared their appreciation, saying that mistakes like these often cost them money from their own pockets.

Mzansi praised a woman for her good heart after making sure that she corrected a petrol attendant's mistake. Image: @tshiamo6102

User @Joy said:

"Someone said you just passed the test indeed my sister something big is coming congratulations in advance."

User @jeepgp commented:

"Some guy poured R200 petrol and drove off without paying, and I decided to save the old men's job and paid for it."

User @user5030417609042 shared:

"As a petrol attendant, we appreciate customers like you sister. May the good Lord bless you with another car🥰."

User @brigado said:

"🙏 Thanks my sister. Those guys from the filing station ⛽ are struggling. Some of them are being robbed by motorists."

User @Caroline_S added:

"You passed the test..and he even got the wrong no plate with camera footage

User @Modiakamunchiendpitro commented:

"You're one in a million. May God bless you."

