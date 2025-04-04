A woman shared a video revealing the heartbreaking news that the mother of the seven-year-old-girl who was allegedly violated at school, was involved in an accident

The confirmation came after rumours began circulating, with the woman confirming that she was alone in the car when the tragedy occurred

Social media users flooded the comment section with sympathetic messages, praying for her speedy recovery, while others suspected foul play

A woman gave details of Cwecwe's mom's accident, saying she was alone and did not collide with any car. Image: @oliphant24

Source: TikTok

The mother of the seven-year-old girl, whose innocence was allegedly stolen at school, faced yet another hardship, as reports claim she was involved in an accident.

A video shared by TikTok user @oliphant24 provided details of the accident, confirming that the mother was alive and recovering, leaving many social media users grateful for her safety and deeply concerned about the situation.

Cwecwe's Mom Suffers an Accident

In the clip, @oliphant24 shared that Cwecwe's mom was driving alone when her car was involved in an accident, though it did not collide with any other vehicle. The video further revealed that the mother was on her way to a meeting with the head of the FCS, but was unable to attend due to the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The lady also mentioned that the young mother had expressed feeling unsafe, stating that 'they' were after her. She added that if anything were to happen to her, at least her child would know that she had done everything she could to fight for her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Accident

The video quickly gained a flood of comments from social media users, who were concerned for the little girl's mother’s safety. Many questioned why she was driving alone, wondering why a family member or friend could not accompany her, especially considering the emotional toll her situation might have taken.

Some suspected foul play, speculating that the perpetrator may be trying to silence her. Others questioned the father's silence, suggesting he should have been with the mother for such an important meeting.

A concerned lady detailed that Cwecwe's mom did mention that she might not be safe for seeking justice for her child. Image: @oliphant24

Source: TikTok

User @Marcia_Chaoz shared

"Maybe she's not in a good mental state to even drive, it's possible 😭 she's going through a lot. I think it's generally unsafe for her to even be going anywhere alone."

User@ Galada Thokoza said:

"It could be stress and anxiety, the fears, there is too much on her mind, court alone is a scary place because you don't know the outcome."

User @Previous Zvomuya added:

"But with this situation, she was not supposed to drive by herself 😭😭 and she said she is pregnant too she is going through a lot please Lord keep her strong and safe🙏🙏."

User @Phoenix🔥commented:

"Yoh,😭😫. Hayi this is too much! This is no coincidence!💔😭."

User @Zina_and_Mom sais:

"😭Guys my heart broke even worse today they freed Omotoso right after the protest yesterday! Kanti does the government understand the message we are sending them💔there’s no justice system in this country."

3 Briefly News articles related to Cwecwe's case

A heartbroken mom shared that she was willing to sell all her assets to get justice for her child, whose innocence was stolen by an adult.

A local lawyer asked others to forward her message to Cwecwe's mom, advising her to pursue a civil case against all the departments that failed her and her child, to correct the flawed system.

Cwecwe's grandmother thanked South Africans for the outpouring of love and support since the tragedy was revealed while speaking at a march held for the little girl's justice in Matatiele.

Source: Briefly News