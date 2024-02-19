Jake Ream: 10 Facts about the Yellowstone actor and cowboy

Jake Ream is an American budding actor best known for starring in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone. In addition, he is a real-life cowboy who spent most of his life on the ranch as a horse rider and trainer. Ream gained notoriety due to the series’ commercial success, with many curious to uncover who he is when the cameras are not rolling.

Jake Ream at the premiere of Paramount Network's Yellowstone Season 5 (L). Director Taylor Sheridan at the Ace Hotel (R). Photo: Richard Rodriguez, Jason LaVeris via Getty Images (modified by author)

Beyond the show's drama and action, the country life that Yellowstone depicts is primarily responsible for the plaudits the film has received. While Jake was initially recruited as a trainer, he later received a role on the show. Explore lesser-known facts about him and the epic story of how he met the show’s genius behind the critically acclaimed show.

Jake Ream’s profile summary

Full name Jake Ream Nickname Jake Gender Male Birthplace Palmyra, Utah, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 143 lbs (65 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Profession Actor, professional horse trainer and rider

10 interesting facts about Jake Ream

How much do you know about Jake Ream? Unlike his on-screen personality, the horse trainer maintains a private lifestyle in real life.

1. How old is Jake Ream?

Jake Ream was born in Palmyra, Utah, USA. However, his age, family and educational background remain a mystery.

Jake Ream posing for the camera. Photo: @:yellowstone on Instagram (modified by author)

In 2022, the actor was posted on the show's official Instagram account with the caption, Happy Birthday, Jake Ream! It is, therefore, safe to assume that he celebrates his birthday on 1 July every year.

2. The actor has striking physical attributes

Jake Ream’s height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). As per reports, he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). His physique has played a role in his success as a horse trainer.

3. Jake Ream is a horse trainer and owner of Ream Performance Horses

Is Jake in Yellowstone a real cowboy? The horse trainer turned actor started riding horses as a teen. His ranching career has enabled him to work with plenty of prominent figures in the horsing world.

Jake owns a horse training facility named Ream Performance Horses in Palmyra, Utah. Some services offered include cutting and colt starting.

4. Jake Ream worked with renowned cutting horse trainer Guy Woods

After graduating high school, the cowboy began working at EE Ranches under the famous horse-cutting trainer Guy Woods. He worked there for over two decades.

Taylor Sheridan, Josh Lucas, Kelsey Asbille and Dave Annable (L-R) at Paramount Pictures' Yellowstone premiere at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Ream won various cutting horse awards for the ranch. His experience working for Guy moulded him into the brilliant trainer he is today.

5. He first met Taylor Sheridan during a horse sale

Ream met American filmmaker, actor and the brains behind Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, after he posted a horse for sale online.

Taylor met up with Jake to see the horse, and after liking it, he purchased it. Sheridan also took some training lessons from Jake, eventually becoming acquaintances.

6. Ream was oblivious to Taylor Sheridan’s fame

When Ream met Taylor for the first time, he had no clue about his celebrity status. He learned about it when the cutting horse association’s secretary asked him how he knew the renowned filmmaker.

Jake explained how they had met, and the secretary showed him who Taylor was online. In disbelief, Ream went to Sheridan’s trailer to confirm if he was really a famous personality. The duo shared a laugh because of the confrontation.

7. Taylor recruited Jake Ream to train Yellowstone actors on horse riding

Who taught the Yellowstone cast to ride horses? This is a question fans keep asking because most of the series’ actors seem to know how to ride horses perfectly.

Gil Birmingham, Dawn Olivieri, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley (L-R) at the Paramount Network's Yellowstone Los Angeles SAG Event at SAG-AFTRA. Photo: Jerod Harris

Before Yellowstone’s production, the filmmaker hired Jake to help teach the cast how to ride horses. The horse trainer led the cowboy camp, making it easier for the actors to familiarise themselves with a cowboy’s normal life.

8. He made an appearance on Yellowstone as a ranch hand

Impressed by Jake’s contribution during Season 1 of the show, Taylor started giving him a bit of on-screen time. Although the horse trainer would appear on the show from time to time, he got his ‘big’ moment during a roping scene.

After proving to be a significant addition to the Yellowstone cast, Sheridan gave him the recurring role of Jake, a ranch hand. So far, Ream has appeared in more than 30 Yellowstone's episodes. He once revealed how much of a fascinating experience it was, from never being around a camera in his life to watching himself on TV starring in a worldwide hit series like Yellowstone.

9. Jake Ream stars alongside real-life cowboys on Yellowstone

Ream is not the only real-life cowboy starring in the series. So, how many of the actors on Yellowstone are real cowboys?

Ethan Lee, who plays Ethan; Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce; Ryan Bingham, who plays Walker; and Taylor Sheridan, who plays Travis Wheatly, are all real-life cowboys.

Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty (L-R) at the premiere of Paramount Network's Yellowstone Season 5 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Richard Rodriguez

10. He is not active on social media

The upcoming actor prefers keeping details about his personal life away from the internet’s prying eyes. As such, he does not have Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter accounts.

Incorporating real-life cowboys like Jake Ream is a technique Taylor Sheridan uses to keep Yellowstone's fans glued to their screens. It adds a sense of authenticity to the show, which is something that many fans have come to love about Yellowstone.

