6 Facts about Peach van Pletzen: wife, family and more

Peach van Pletzen has become a force to reckon with in the South African entertainment industry, having collaborated with some of the most influential artists in the nation's studios. His foray into the industry began almost two decades ago, and he has consistently put himself on the global map through his endeavours.

Peach van Pletzen. Photo: @peachvanpletzen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Peach van Pletzen comes from a family of entertainers; his father was an actor, producer, and scriptwriter. Unsurprisingly, his personality found his passion in a relatively familiar terrain. For all of his dedication to his craft, Peach has been rewarded through successful performances before thousands of listeners at concerts and events like the 2010 World Cup Opening Ceremony in South Africa.

Profile summary

Real name Pierre-Henri van Pletzen Nickname Peach van Pletzen, Large Dog Gender Male Place of birth Bloemfontein, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South Africa Ethnicity Afrikaans Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Elzette Maarschalk Father Pierre van Pletzen Siblings Zetske Marital status Married Wife Felicity Steenkamp Occupation Musician, producer, television personality, presenter, and hist Genre Electronic music Instruments Voice, drums, sound synthesiser Social media Instagram

Facts about Peach van Pletzen

The South African celebrity musician and producer took advantage of his family's legacy in the South African entertainment industry to better himself and step outside his parents' creative shadows. Below are six facts that will help a reader understand this personality.

1. He was born in South Africa

Peach van Pletzen is a distinguished South African musician and music producer born in Bloemfontein, South Africa. But his exact date of birth is unknown.

What is Peach van Pletzen's real name?

His birth name is Pierre-Henri van Pletzen. His background in entertainment paved the way for his multifaceted career.

Peach van was born Pierre-Henri van Pletzen. Photo: @peachvanpletzen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2. Peach van enjoys a successful career

The versatile artist, whose career spans over nine years, is a member of music groups such as Bittereinder and Van Pletzen. His journey includes performing at the 2010 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony and a groundbreaking moment at Orlando Stadium, Soweto. He co-founded Planet Awesome, a sound and music production company, with Louis Minnaar in 2014.

Having performed under the name Yesterday's Pupil at the Afrykemara Festival in Poland in 2009, Peach demonstrates prowess as a musician, senior producer, and manager. His role in Bittereinder saw performances at prestigious events like the Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands and the Oppikoppi Music Festival.

In 2016, Peach hosted the music program ChatNou on KykNET, showcasing his passion for the industry. His work includes producing SAMA award-winning albums and collaborating with renowned South African artists like Tumi Molekane, Zaki Ibrahim, and Van Coke Kartel.

3. Peach van Pletzen's parents are legends in the South African movie industry

Pierre van Pletzen is Peach's father, born in 1952. He is a distinguished South African actor, director, and writer, notably recognised for his role as Septimus van Zyl in 7de Laan. With a career beginning in 1981, he showcased versatility in theatre and film, including Hollywood productions like The Gods Must Be Crazy II in 1989.

Beyond acting, van Pletzen directed and contributed significantly to the South African entertainment scene.

His mother, Elzette Maarschalk, was born on July 23, 1959, and has become one of the most accomplished South African actresses with a diverse career. She played leading roles in TV series such as Die Vierde Kabinet, Arsenal, and 7de Laan, showcasing her versatility.

Elzette directed productions like Symphonic Queen and toured internationally. Her marriage to singer Joseph Clarke adds a musical dimension to her life.

4. Who is Pierre Van Pletzen married to?

Peach van Pletzen's wife, Felicity Steenkamp, is a model and has worked with ICE Models. Their love story began during a promotional show, where Felicity, attending with a friend working on one of Peach's music videos, instantly connected with him.

Their secret wedding in May 2014, held at Felicity's parents' home in Pretoria, was a private affair attended by 30 guests. Despite being married for almost a decade, the couple has yet to have offspring but is now actively planning to expand the family.

Peach van Pletzen comes from a family of entertainers. Photo: @peachvanpletzen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

5. Peach's sister is an actress

Like the rest of the family, Peach van Pletzen's sister, Zetske, is also active in the entertainment industry. She was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and is now a versatile actress known for her role as Marcel van Niekerk in the SABC2 soap opera 7de Laan.

She started performing arts at four, excelling in dance, athletics, and drama. Fluent in French, she showcased her talent in various roles, from soap operas to stage productions.

6. He has a considerable Instagram following

Peach van Pletzen actively engages with fans through social media platforms, sharing the rhythm of his life on and off stage. His Instagram page is verified and has over 34,000 followers. His social media presence allows fans to catch glimpses of his live performances, music highlights, and leisure activities, including skateboarding and philosophising.

Peach van Pletzen has impacted the South African music scene as a performer and behind the scenes. His status as a seasoned artist contributed significantly to the industry's growth.

