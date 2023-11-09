Trick Daddy Young: The life story of the Southern hip-hop star

South Florida is swiftly becoming a thriving hip-hop hub, fostering a diverse pool of talented rappers. These pioneering artists have paved the way for aspiring lyricists in the region. Among these legends, Trick Daddy Young stands tall, fueled by unwavering support and charting an innovative course for the next wave of hip-hop and rap sensation.

Trick Daddy is more than just a rapper; he is a Miami-born legend from Liberty City whose journey. With his iconic raspy voice and powerful delivery, he has made an indelible mark, collaborating with stars like Lil Jon, Twista, and DJ Khaled. His music journey is as intriguing as his unmistakable sound.

Trick Daddy's profile summary and bio

Full name Maurice Samuel Young Nickname Tricky Daddy, Trick Daddy Young Gender Male Date of birth 27 September 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 214 Weight in kilograms 97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Pearl Brockington Father Charles Young Siblings 10 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Amane Joy Burnet Children 10 Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor and record producer Net worth $150,000 Social media Instagram

Early life

Trick Daddy's full name is Maurice Samuel Young. He was born at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. Raised in a tumultuous environment with over ten half-siblings, he learned to fight for survival early on. His mother, Pearl Brockington, raised him, while his father, Charles Young, had a different life.

How old is Trick Daddy?

Trick Daddy's age is 49; he was born on 27 September 1974. He is an African-American with the zodiac sign Libra.

Maurice ventured into street life and was arrested at 15 for substance and firearm possession, followed by attempted murder. Convicted at 20, his brother tragically died. Upon release, Ted Lucas of Slip-N-Slide Records encouraged him to pursue a rap career, steering him away from the streets.

What is Trick Daddy famous for?

Trick Daddy's fame soared with his 2001 hit, I'm a Thug, after launching his career in 1996 with Scarred and joining Slip-n-Slide Records. His debut album, Based on a True Story, in 1997, cemented his presence in Miami's rap scene.

The late '90s and early 2000s brought more success with thug.com in 1998 and Book of Thugs: Chapter AK Verse 47 in 2000. He continued to thrive, releasing several albums and mixtapes and collaborating on projects.

Trick Daddy's albums

Below is a list of his albums with their years of release:

Based on a True Story (1997)

(1997) www.thug.com (1998)

(1998) Book of Thugs: Chapter AK Verse 47 (2000)

(2000) Thugs Are Us (2001)

(2001) Thug Holiday (2002)

(2002) Thug Matrimony: Married to the Streets (2004)

(2004) Back by Thug Demand (2006)

(2006) Finally Famous: Born a Thug, Still a Thug (2009)

Trick Daddy's songs

A selection of some of his notable songs include the following:

Shut Up

Take It to Da House

I'm a Thug

Let's Go

Besides music, Trick Daddy has explored acting, featuring in the 2001 film Just Another Day. He also ventured into reality TV with VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Miami in 2018 and co-hosted a podcast with Supa Cindy in 2017.

Who is Trick Daddy’s wife?

Trick Daddy married Amane Joy Burnett, the CEO of New Roots Extensions. They tied the knot in 2003.

Is Trick Daddy still married?

He is no longer married. He and Amane Joy Burnett separated in 2018, and in 2020, Joy filed for divorce. The decision to divorce was primarily driven by financial challenges, which became public during the Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 2 reunion. Despite the separation and divorce proceedings, Trick Daddy has expressed hope for the relationship's future.

Trick Daddy's children

The hip-hop star is reportedly the father of ten children with eight mothers, although their identities have remained private. Notably, his daughter Imani was born on 31 October 1995, and his son Jayden was born on 16 November 2001.

Information about his other children is scarce, but the youngest is said to have been born in 2017. It is worth mentioning that he does not share any children with his ex-wife, Joy.

How much money has Trick Daddy made?

What is Trick Daddy's net worth? His net worth is approximately $150,000, although it has decreased due to numerous child support payments. He has encountered financial and legal challenges, leading to multiple bankruptcy declarations, including in 2015 and 2019.

He had over $800,000 in debt in 2019 and nearly $60,000 in child support owed. Despite these difficulties, he has expressed that he does not want to have more children.

Marked by adversity, Trick Daddy Young's journey is a testament to resilience. From past rejection, he has forged music that resonates across generations. His distinctive sound and lyric pattern serve as an inspirational example for aspiring artists.

