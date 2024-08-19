Christian Stracke's net worth, salary, new wife, family, biography

Christian Stracke is a multi-millionaire financier who is best known for his previous marriage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke. He has been a senior executive at PIMCO for over 15 years and is part of the reason Sutton is one of the richest housewives. Uncover lesser-known facts about Christian Stracke's net worth below.

Sutton and Christian Stracke during the 49th Annual Gracie Awards at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 21, 2024 (R). Photo: Presley Ann/Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Christian Stracke's net worth has continued to increase despite the high-profile divorce from Sutton that costs him a large sum of money in settlements per year. The ex-couple called it quits after 16 years of marriage but remains on great co-parenting terms. Unlike Sutton, he prefers to live a low-profile life away from the limelight.

Christian Stracke's profile summary

Full name Thibeault Christian Strake Date of birth 1971 Age Around 53 years old in 2024 Place of birth Augusta, Georgia Current residence London Nationality American Religion Christian Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Sutton Stracke (2000-2016) Children 3 Education University of Chicago Profession Financier, businessman Known for Being Sutton Stracke's ex-husband

What is Christian Stracke's net worth?

Christian's net worth estimates vary, considering he has not revealed the extent of his revenue streams. Various sources like Equity Atlas and Net Worth Gorilla estimate his worth to be between $30 million and $50 million.

What does Christian Stracke do for a living?

Christian is a senior corporate executive at PIMCO, where he holds several high-profile positions as the president, the global head of the credit research group, and managing director. He is currently based at the company's office in London, according to his PIMCO profile.

He is also a senior portfolio manager and a member of various committees within PIMCO's alternative credit and private strategies platform. He also serves on the firm's Executive Committee.

Christian Stracke's job before joining PIMCO in 2008 was as a senior credit strategist at CreditSights. He has also worked at Deutsche Bank as the head of Latin America local markets and at Commerzbank Securities as the head of Latin America.

Top 5 facts about Sutton's ex-husband Christian Stracke. Photo: Stefanie Keenan on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Christian Stracke's PIMCO salary?

Christian Stracke's salary as a senior manager at PIMCO is more than $300,000 per year, according to The List. He makes so much more in his other ventures considering he pays his ex-wife six figures as part of spousal and child support per month.

Christian Stracke's businesses and investments

Stracke has made several investments over the years. He owns two minor league baseball teams, although their identity has yet to be revealed. He also has investments in the timber industry and owns an angel investment firm called CXO International Group.

Christian Stracke's age and early life

The entrepreneur is around 53 years old as of 2024. He was born in 1971 in Augusta, Georgia, but his exact date of birth is not known.

He studied at Davidson Fine Arts High School in Augusta, where his mother worked as a Spanish teacher. His father worked as a developer and owned a furniture business. Straucke is an alumnus of the University of Georgia.

Sutton and Christian Stracke during the 2015 MOCA Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on May 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Who is Christian Stracke's new wife?

There is no public information indicating that the PIMCO MD has a new wife. He was previously married to reality TV star Sutton Stracke.

Sutton and Christian have known each other since childhood. They tied the knot on May 13, 2000, at the Central Presbyterian Church in New York. Christian filed for divorce in 2016 after 16 years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in 2018.

Why did Christian leave Sutton?

The couple's marriage started to break down when Sutton became increasingly dependent on Christian. His career in finance was flourishing while Sutton focused on raising the kids. In an episode on RHOBH, she admitted that she had become financially reliant on Christian.

When my ex-husband and I got married, we were on equal footing...My power diminished. This became 'here's your allowance.'

Sutton then admitted that she was the one who asked her husband to get out of their Bel Air mansion but did not expect their separation to last forever. Christian was angry at her and decided to file for divorce instead of going to therapy to fix the marriage.

The exes are still on great terms as friends and co-parents. Sutton previously told People that it was difficult when her ex-husband relocated overseas because of his work.

My ex-husband moved to London, and it's harder than anticipated

Sutton and Christian Stracke during Benjamin Millepied's L.A. Dance Project Inaugural Benefit Gala on June 20, 2013, in Los Angeles. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

How much is Sutton Stracke worth?

Sutton has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth comes from various sources, including her salary from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her fashion brand, The Sutton Concept.

Sutton also received a substantial divorce settlement from her ex-husband, Christian Stracke. She revealed during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she gets $300,000 monthly after taxes from her ex-husband as spousal support.

Christian Stracke's children

The businessman has three children with his ex-wife, Sutton Stracke. They have a daughter named Porter and two sons, Philip and James. Their son James lives with his father in London.

Christian Stracke's house

The corporate executive has an impressive real estate portfolio with homes in Beverly Hills, Venice, and London. During his marriage to Sutton, the couple lived in a $7 million Bel Air mansion.

After the couple's divorce in 2016, Sutton got the house. She placed the property on the market in 2020 for $9 million and eventually sold it for $7.7 million.

Sutton with her daughter Porter and sons Philip and James. Photo: @suttonstracke (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Christian Stracke's net worth is attributed to his strategic investments and leadership in the corporate sector. He has remained out of the spotlight since his divorce from Sutton and has no social media footprint.

READ ALSO: Sukihana's net worth today: How rich is the Love & Hip-Hop star?

Briefly.co.za published all you need to know about Sukihana's financial status today. The rapper gained recognition after appearing in Love & Hip-Hop: Miami.

Sukihana has been releasing music since 2017 and has collaborated with popular artists like Sexxy Red and Juicy J. Check the article for more on how much she makes.

Source: Briefly News