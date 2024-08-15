Andre Hakkak's net worth and biography: everything to know

The global statistics of the world's wealthiest people show individuals with hundreds of millions of dollars. Andre Hakkak’s net worth might not be up to a hundred billion dollars, but he is rich enough to be on the list of wealthiest Americans of Iranian origin.

Andre Hakkak is influential in finance and investment. He is famous for being a co-portfolio manager and investment committee member at White Oak Global Advisors. Though he started from a humble beginning, his grass-to-grace story confirms that nothing is impossible.

Full name Andre Amin Hakkak Gender Male Date of birth 5 January 1973 Age 51 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Tehran, Iran Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Iranian-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’6” (168 cm) Weight 132 lbs (60 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Parvin and Reza Hakkak Marital status Married Partner Marissa Shipman Children Two (Ariana Hakkak and Darius) Education University of California, University of Chicago Profession Entrepreneur, investor banker, business consultant, opinion columnist, philanthropist Net worth $200 million - $10 billion

What is Andre Hakkak’s net worth?

According to Few Clue and Habit Advisors, Andre Hakkak’s estimated net worth ranges between $200 million and $10 billion.

This massive asset is courtesy of various endeavours, including the returns on his business investments and the success of White Oak Global Advisors. How did he rise to the top of his career?

Investment banking

After entering the corporate world in the early 1990s, Andre worked as an investment banker and principal at Robertson Stephens & Co., where he developed his investment banking skills.

Before then, he obtained a Finance and Marketing degree from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He was later awarded a Master's in Finance from the University of Chicago.

Andre Hakkak's businesses

As published on White Oak's official website, Andre's entrepreneurship phase began in 1995 when he founded Suisse Global Investments. This investment management firm created strategies suitable for banking and insurance clients across 30 countries. Besides that, other strategic steps he took which culminated in his financial success are below:

Alpine Global, Inc.

As published on The Marque Digital, Andre Hakkak established Alpine Global, Inc. in 2000. This company focused on real estate investments and alternative fixed income. As the business' Chief Investment Officer, Amin played a crucial role in shaping the firm's investment strategies and operations.

During his time at Alpine Global, Andre A. Hakkak's strategic vision and leadership skills saw him emphasise the importance of alternative investments and real estate. According to him, they were pivotal components of a diversified investment portfolio.

White Oak Global Advisors

Who is the CEO of White Oak Global Advisors? Hakka cemented his place as an astute financial advisor by establishing White Oak Global Advisors. This firm provides customised financial solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

White Oak Global Advisors became the golden boy of the investment management industry because of its dedication to the needs of SMEs. The firm's tailored financial solutions suit the unique challenges smaller enterprises face. Under Hakkak's leadership, the firm grew exponentially, managing over $10 billion in assets and financing over 20,000 SMEs with $24 billion in capital.

Describing what his company is about, he had the following to say during an interview with Global Capital:

Firms like us are not trying to gouge anyone, weʼre not in gouging business, weʼre not trying to take advantage of companies. But we are saying that if the triple-C index is trading at 4%, and those are large and well-established companies, we at least have to charge a liquidity premium over that index.

Financial analysts opine that Hakkak's achievement with White Oak Global Advisors resulted from its devotion to innovation, client-centric solutions, and ethical practices. The firm has since cemented its position as a significant player in the industry.

Andre Hakkak's house

Real estate investments are an essential part of this entrepreneur's financial portfolio. According to The Real Deal, his acquisition of high-value properties includes a notable $13.6 million mansion in Coral Gables, South Florida, which he and his wife, Marissa, co-own.

Andre Hakkak's Miami mansion is on a 2-acre lot and measures 17,215 square feet. It has two extra bathrooms, nine bathrooms, and six bedrooms. The mansion has a garage, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen.

Philanthropy

Beyond his successful career in investment management, Andre is renowned for consistently giving back to society. His Hakkak Family Foundation supports various endeavours, including education, healthcare, and social welfare.

Who is Andre Hakkak's wife?

Andre Hakkak's wife is Marissa Shipman, and the lovebirds have been married since 2015. Business Outstanders published that she is also an astute entrepreneur and is renowned for establishing Balm Cosmetics. The marriage is blessed with two children, Ariana and Darius.

Marissa Shipman's net worth is not public knowledge, but she is reportedly a millionaire because of her lucrative business and various investments.

Andre Hakkak's net worth further proves the United States of America is a land of opportunities. This is demonstrated in the life of the son of two struggling migrants who became one of the world's wealthiest investment portfolio managers.

