DDG's net worth today: How much does the YouTube star earn?

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., known popularly as DDG, started his journey to fame as a teenager. He is in the spotlight as a rapper and a famed YouTuber, making thousands of dollars from the YouTube platform. In combination with his music career, DDG's net worth has appreciated considerably, raising the question of how profitable his social media adventures have been.

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. at the Los Angeles Starz Series BMF Season 3 premiere in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter, Peter White

Source: Getty Images

DDG got rich thanks to the enormous amount of money he made from posting videos on the YouTube platform while still in college. His breakthrough in the music industry and other side hustles complemented his success. The rapper pulled himself up in the music sector using proceeds from his money-making tool, social media.

Profile summary

Full name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. Nickname DDG Gender Male Date of birth 10 October 1997 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Pontiac, Michigan, United States Age 26 years old (as of July 2024) Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Darryl Granberry Mother Tonya Yvette Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Hall Bailey Children 1 High school International Tech Academy College Central Michigan University Profession YouTuber, singer, songwriter, rapper Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

What is DDG's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Distractify, the rapper is worth about $2 million, though some believe he is worth more than that. Different activities contributed to his overall net worth, including YouTube and music.

YouTube

DDG's YouTube journey started in 2014 when he first posted on the video streaming platform. He was 17 years old at the time and still in high school. After graduating high school, he got into Central Michigan University and dropped out after a year. He did this to intensify his efforts in his YouTube career.

Fast facts on Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. Photo: Frazer Harrison on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

In one of his YouTube videos, the rapper disclosed that he left school to follow his dreams after claiming that YouTube pays him over $30,000 monthly as income for his efforts on the platform. This amount gave him the boost he needed to advance his career.

After leaving school, the rapper left Michigan and moved to Hollywood, California. One of the factors that stimulated this was the death of his brother, who was shot dead in 2014. This incident ultimately motivated the rapper to shun street life and go headlong into entertainment.

The YouTuber has four main YouTube accounts. Each of these accounts is dedicated to one DDG's particular career path. These channels fetch around $50,000 monthly and combine over 11.7 million subscribers with more than 1.21 billion views. The channels include:

DDG's music career

The rapper started making music when his audio engineer father introduced him to it as a child. In 2016, he released two songs, one of which became his official debut song and announced his presence in the industry.

Collaborating with Famous Dex, the song Lettuce was released on DDG's YouTube channel and generated 500,000 views in one hour. This feat prompted WorldstarHipHop to request an exclusive right to release his song video.

DDG signed a record deal with Epic Records in June 2018. He has since released numerous songs, some of which have reached the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200.

The rapper has two albums and was acclaimed as the first to use NASA's Zero Gravity Training to shoot a music video. In 2022, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. appeared in Forbes' 2023 30 Under 30 list for music.

How much money does DDG make?

The rapper makes over $50,000 alone from his YouTube channels. He has launched his own music label, Zooted Ent. Other business interests and investments contribute to DDG's $2 million net worth in 2024.

Rapper DDG onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

One of them is a clothing line called PontiacMade. He has also entered boxing exhibitions, where he won unanimously.

How much does DDG make off Snapchat?

The rapper has not mentioned how much he makes from the Snapchat app. However, in a trending video, DDG and DJ Vlad discussed how to make money from social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat.

This has elicited questions about how much influencers get paid on Snapchat. According to Impact, Snapchat pays influencers from $200 to $35,000, depending on their influencer levels, which must have contributed to rapper DDG's net worth.

DDG's car collection

DDG's car collection is valued at over $1 million, as shown in one of the TikTok videos posted on his channel. Some of the exotic cars and their prices are:

Mercedes-Maybach S580 priced at $300,000

Lamborghini Urus, which costs $350,000

Rolls Royce Wraith sold for $350,000

BMW i8 priced at $170,000

Mercedes-AMG G-Wagon sold at $150,000

How much is DDG's mansion?

In one of the videos posted on his TikTok channel, the rapper claims to have bought a mansion in Milan, Italy, worth $3 million. This is an addition to the DDG's house collection and luxury properties.

Who is DDG dating?

He is reportedly dating actress Halle Bailey. During an interview session, as published on Revolt TV, he has the following to say about her impact on his music career:

She usually lets me rock out, but she’s good when it comes to the background elements of a record, so she may tell me to add a background in different parts of the songs. So because I’m not a singer like her, I take her advice.

Halle Bailey and DDG at the Recording Academy Honours in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Since the rapper stepped into the spotlight, several inquiries have been made into his life. Some of them and the best answers are these:

How much money does DDG have? His net worth is estimated at $2 million, though some believe he is worth more.

Where did DDG go to college? He got into Central Michigan University and dropped out after a year.

How much was the DDG mansion? It is reportedly worth $3 million.

How long have DDG and Halle been together? They have been together since early 2022.

DDG's net worth is a testament to what dedication to one's passion can bring. He succeeded in making a large chunk of his fortune through social media apps such as YouTube and Snapchat. The rapper is versatile and well-versed in entertainment.

READ ALSO: Keith Gill's net worth today: How much did Roaring Kitty make?

As published on Briefly, as GameStop's stock continues to soar, all eyes are on Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty. With his insightful analysis and engaging content, Gill has become popular among retail investors, reportedly making millions from his GameStop trades.

This surge in attention has sparked curiosity about Keith Gill's net worth and how much he has made from his investments. Find out his current worth from the post.

Source: Briefly News