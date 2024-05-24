Who is Michael Longfellow? All about the stand-up comedian

Several comedians, including Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Brian Regan, Brian Posehn, and Dave Attell, have made a name for themselves in the American comedy industry. They have inspired a few newbies like Michael Longfellow and are now launching even more desirable careers in the industry. Who is Michael, and how did he start?

Michael Longfellow at an American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala in New York. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Variety, Will Heath/NBC (modified by author)

Michael Longfellow is a stand-up comedian who writes his sketches from his and others' daily experiences. He began his career as a university freshman and has gained momentum, which has landed him a Saturday Night Live feature, among other dubs.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Longfellow Gender Male Date of birth 31 January 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Light brown Marital status Unmarried Partner Kate College/University Arizona State University Profession Comedian, writer, actor Social media Instagram

Who is Michael Longfellow?

Michael Longfellow (30) is a rising stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. He was born on 31 January 1994 in Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America.

What is Michael Longfellow's nationality?

The comedian is American. He began his comedy journey in high school and developed his passion by attending comedy classes. Michael continued working on his talent while at Arizona State University, where he earned a degree in English Literature.

Fast facts on Michael Longfellow. Photo: Will Heath/NBC on Getty Images (modified by author)

Michael Longfellow's parents are divorced. His father is an attorney, and he separated from his mother as a young boy. In his sketches, he often suggests that his parents married different partners afterwards by referencing his step-parent's collection.

Career

Longfellow graduated from Arizona State University in 2016 and relocated to Los Angeles, California, to become more committed to his comedy career. He performed at various comedy clubs and contests and was renowned for his impeccable wit and sense of comical timing.

This characteristic earned him a place on the list of eight stand-up comedians who got Netflix features in the streaming platform's project Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival 2022. During an interview in 2018, Michael said the following about his career:

When I was in high school, I told my mom I might want to do stand up and she signed me up for a class. Its not cool and other comedians tease me about starting in a class but I was too young to get into any bars for open mics and was absolutely frickin terrified of talking in front of others – by college I had done a couple shows and was feeling pretty cool, I wasn't very good but I knew I had found my hill to die on.

This talented comedian caught the eye of industry OGs, who put him on some features, including appearances on platforms like Conan and Bring the Funny, an NBC reality competition series. This exposure helped him display his comedic talent to a larger audience.

Michael's hustle paid off when, in 2022, he was confirmed as one of the latest cast members on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. As a featured player, he entered this phase in the series' 48th season.

Michael Longfellow's SNL debut

His SNL debut captivated his audience during the Weekend Update segment. He delivered funny insights on hot topics with his known blends of sharp observational comedy and witty commentary on contemporary issues.

Aside from his SNL obligations, Michael Longfellow's tour of comedy clubs and nationwide festivals have kept him busy as he builds his portfolio and bank account.

Michael Longfellow at the Peacock's Bupkis world premiere at The Apollo Theater in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Acting and scriptwriting

He has appeared in animations, short films, and television series. These include How to Be Broke, Ghost of Ruin, Get Over It, and Laugh After Dark.

Is Michael Longfellow married?

Sources state Michael Longfellow does not have a wife. But in 2020, Michael and Kate's relationship was suggested after he appeared alongside a woman in an Instagram post. The post stated: '3 years of Kate.'

There is no information on whether Kate's status changed to Michael Longfellow's wife. Only a little has been seen of them after the 2020 post.

Is Michael Longfellow gay?

There are no indications that Michael Longfellow's partner is a man. The comedian has not addressed such insinuations.

Body measurement and physical appearance

Michael Longfellow's height is approximately 1.72 m. His Instagram pictures show a man of moderate height and build. He has black hair and light brown eyes.

Net worth

Michael Longfellow's net worth is reportedly between $800,000 and $950,000. He allegedly made about $7,000 on each episode of Saturday Night Live, which is the standard for new casts in their debut year.

Michael Longfellow on Bring The Funny show. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBCU

Source: Getty Images

Michael Longfellow began his adventure in comedy as an energetic high schooler but has enjoyed unprecedented fame since he took it as a profession. He is now featured on some of America's biggest comedy shows and can tour different states in America.

